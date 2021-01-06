Pulaski Citizen Nita Worsham marked her 100th birthday Jan. 5.
To celebrate, we have interviewed the three generations that came after her — all ladies influenced by her in ways precious and many.
We’ll start with daughter, Betty Clark, who said while her mom embraces the centenarian title, she’s definitely still sharp as a tack.
“She keeps abreast of the news,” Clark said. “She does have trouble hearing, but she loves to read the paper and keeps up with things. She loves crossword puzzles in the paper and games on her iPad.”
Clark shared that her mother is originally from Limestone County, Ala., graduating from Athens High School as valedictorian. She moved to Giles County after marrying George M. Worsham in 1940. Their union would begin what Clark describes as a simple life made up of what matters most.
“She’s a good, kind woman. She’s family-oriented and always has been. She is also the mom of my two older brothers (Jim and Doug Worsham), and she was really involved in things they did: PTA president, substitute teacher, boy scout troop leader, attended First Methodist Church, taught Sunday school, attended women’s meetings — she was really involved. She worked as a nurse at the hospital in later years before she was a secretary at First Presbyterian.”
Worsham’s successes continue into her grandest role of mother and grandmother.
“She was a good mother and always fair,” Clark explained. “I’m so proud to be her daughter and love her very much.”
When Worsham started her family back in 1940, who could say the two generations following her daughter Betty would echo her sentiments so deeply, obviously appreciative of her influence.
“Granny taught us a lot,” granddaughter Cacey Clark Moss reflected. “How to be a lady and why that’s important, cooking and helping in her garden are some of my favorites. She would show us how to can what she grew and show us how to cook a good meal. I would have to say her chocolate pie recipe is my favorite recipe and there’s nothing like her sweet tea. She made the best! Cooking with her is my favorite memory.”
A single mom at the time, Moss was able to rely on Worsham for childcare for her daughter, Anna Blair Bigger. The time together and the enormity of how precious a relationship between great-grandmother and great-granddaughter is certainly not lost on her.
“Almost every day we would walk to her house and she’d have cookies and Dr. Peppers ready and waiting for Anna. I’m so glad and blessed they had those memories and that time together; there’s no one better to have kept my daughter after school until my work day was done. I thank God for that.”
Bigger is enamored with her granny and hopes with her whole heart to be able to hug her one day soon.
“I get upset that she has to be at NHC all alone right now,” Bigger explained through tears. “Every time we go see her at the window she’s asking if COVID has gotten better yet.”
Worsham has been a resident at NHC in Pulaski for over a year now. Bigger said she’s best protected that way and has been visiting her window when in town from attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“You could say granny has seen it all and now she can add ‘pandemic’ to the list, too. I’m excited about the vaccine. I think it would be so nice for her to get it and not be where she has to be alone. To not worry. There’s a lot of fear; the idea of her getting COVID is just terrible. Hopefully the vaccine means I’ll get to hug her soon to celebrate her big day.”
Bigger said when that joyful day finally arrives, she’ll be sure to bring Worsham her very favorite treat.
“Granny is obsessed with chocolate! She has to have it with every meal. If I forget to bring her Hershey’s kisses with her sandwich, you’d better bet she’d remind me that I forgot! Speaking of sandwiches, one of my memories of her, that I joke about all the time, is no matter what time of day I see her she would ask me to make her a sandwich! I think that’s so funny because it’s just so random; it could be seven in the morning or six at night, but it’s our thing together. I’m happy to make her any sandwich any ol’ time!”
As for her big birthday, her acquiring the title of centenarian isn’t a surprise to the ladies who love her most.
“Well, I really always felt that she would turn 100,” giggled Clark. “I always felt if anyone could live to be 100 she could. I think the chocolate contributes to her longevity. That’s the big secret, y’all.”
“I think it’s crazy she’s turning 100,” exclaimed Bigger. “Every day I got precious time with this amazing lady and I wouldn’t change that for the world. I love that she’s influenced me and taught me a lot… especially patience. I value the people at NHC because what they do is not an easy job. You don’t realize that until you have a relative who’s significantly older. It takes a lot of understanding and I appreciate that lesson and those people caring for her. I’m really honored to be her granddaughter.”
Moss agreed, “It just goes to show you what an amazing woman she is. She has seen so much and been around for so much. I hate she’s in isolation at NHC, but we’re hoping those people will get vaccinated soon. We go visit her at her window, but it’s not the same. I’m looking forward to a big hug and long visit with her to wish her a big ‘happy birthday’ in person.”
