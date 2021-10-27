If hard work and dedication to family and community are any indication, Citizen Ollen Anthony has a bright future. The Richland High School senior is known for his ability to see a need and fulfill it, as well as his easy going demeanor and ability to make friends wherever he goes.
“Ollen is one of the best! He is a born leader who is friends with everyone,” RHS Yearbook Advisor and Senior Sponsor Missy Locke said. “He has been a vital part of the senior class, serving as their class president and as our yearbook editor. He is my go-to person whenever something needs to be done.”
The son of Kevin and Lori Anthony, Ollen is an active member of Second Street Church of Christ where he is involved with its youth group and is a member of the skit team.
“When we got all the snow and ice in February, he took it upon himself to find someone to clear the church parking lot so anyone who could make it, could go to church that Sunday,” mom Lori Anthony recalled. “You can’t go anywhere with Ollie without running into someone he knows who needs some kind of help, and he always says yes.”
With his love and appreciation of the outdoors and the environment, Ollen helps with the clean-up of area creeks and enjoys deer hunting.
As a longtime FFA member, he has served on previous FFA officer teams, is the current 2021-22 Richland FFA Vice President and has been a vital part of the organization throughout his high school career. He has been an active participant in various FFA activities, including the ATV Safety Campaign and the annual plant sale. He also attended the Tennessee State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg where he served as a delegate during sessions. He has achieved his Greenhand and Chapter degrees from the group and is currently working toward his State FFA Degree.
He also sits on the Bank of Frankewing Student Advisory Board and is a Student Council Representative.
Ollen helps feed the community at the CB Outreach building and can often be found helping older members of the community keep their yards clean and orderly.
The busy senior also holds down an after school job at Johnson’s Foods and enjoys spending time with siblings, Brennan and Luke.
After graduation, Ollen plans to join the Air Force and study meteorology.
“Ollen is an outstanding young man,” FFA Advisor Jeremy Doggett said. “He has the amazing ability to step forward as a leader while maintaining a humble quality that encourages others to follow him. Ollen’s dedication and high moral standards serve as great examples for all who know him.”
