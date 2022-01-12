Some chosen professions are an extension of a person’s nature, allowing them to focus their attention on what is important to them.
Giles County Youth Services Officer Pam Arnell seems to have done just that.
During Thanksgiving and Christmas, Arnell oversees the gathering of food, toys and clothing for the less fortunate, Pulaski Police Lt. Joey Turner explained, adding this is something Arnell does every year.
Turner, who has known Arnell for more than 20 years, said she is “selfless, putting others above herself.”
She does this of her own accord, it’s not a requirement, Turner said, and “not just for kids, it’s families, people.”
“She has a glowing personality around everybody,” Turner insisted. “Goes above and beyond with helping people.”
“There is really no one more deserving of that, especially this time of year,” PPD Lt. Justin Young said. “Nothing but good to say about her.”
Young said Arnell contributes to her community in many ways, including working with the American Legion to get several gifts, food and money together for the less fortunate during the holidays, which also included the elderly community, by providing more than 25 meals and a “countless amount of kids who we delivered presents to over the holidays.”
Arnell “organized and took the lead on everything,” Young said.
“We just assisted her with the shopping, and she put the time in to do it right along beside us,” he said, adding that “she had taken time off work to just be able to do that.”
Being a mother herself, this Giles Countian demonstrates a nurturing care for the community in which she lives.
“Pam has served her community in many different facets — FOP with the summer camp, Cops and Kids, she is always doing something to help better the community,” Giles FOP member and longtime colleague Scott Nations said. “That’s the thing with Pam, she is always helping with everything.
Whenever Pam can assist with any project to benefit someone in need, she is first in line to help. “Pam is a true volunteer and great person.”
Arnell attends Solid Rock Baptist Church, and Turner said many church members assisted her as well.
“I want to thank her for what she’s done,” Nations said.
“She was the spirit of the whole thing,” Young said. “She was the Christmas spirit this year.”
