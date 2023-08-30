Citizen Patricia Woolard has worked diligently over the years to change the lives of many. In the words of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, “Music can  change the world.” As a student of music, Woolard has a true understanding of its impact.

noname copy web.jpg

Citizen Patricia Woolard devotes her time to helping others in her community and sharing her love for music with the next generation.   Submitted

She received her bachelor’s in applied music from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., CC-Instrument; Pipe Organ and Lifetime Teaching credentials in Music and English from San Diego State University. She used her talents to teach music to Pre-K through high school students for 38 years. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.