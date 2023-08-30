Citizen Patricia Woolard has worked diligently over the years to change the lives of many. In the words of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, “Music can change the world.” As a student of music, Woolard has a true understanding of its impact.
She received her bachelor’s in applied music from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., CC-Instrument; Pipe Organ and Lifetime Teaching credentials in Music and English from San Diego State University. She used her talents to teach music to Pre-K through high school students for 38 years.
Woolard currently serves as the organist and choir director at The Church of the Messiah in Pulaski.
“The music at The Messiah has been blessed under Patricia’s leadership,” said church and choir member Gay McKinney.
Woolard is known for going above and beyond in anything she takes on. She works quietly and reliably behind the scenes and will play down any role she plays in the success of any number of community efforts that she is involved in. She is known for disappearing when it comes time for recognition and spreads the accolades to others.
Most importantly, she has organized and recruited community members to help with the weekly Community Rural Food Delivery pop-up food distributions to alleviate food insufficiency in Giles County. She coordinates 10-20 volunteers in the sorting, organizing and handling of the variety of products that are received from the food sources. This group distributes between 6-10 thousand pounds of food every week to between 100-150 families.
“She cares,” husband Rich explained. “She is not afraid to get sweaty to get a job done. She is also not afraid to give her opinion when asked. She loves to help her grandchildren with their music, and she is always talking music theory with our grandson Isom... And she is the best Mrs. Claus there is.”
She and husband Rich will celebrate their 55th year of marriage Sept. 7. They are parents to Shannon Rothbard, Crystal Woolard and Erin Demumbreum, and grandparents to Emelia Grace Wilbanks and Isom W. Wilbanks.
Woolard is also a talented seamstress and has made made Santa and the Mistletoe Mafia’s uniforms for Christmas. She is very involved in local theatre productions as well as the community chorus, is known for her acting talents and has crafted many of the costumes she and others have worn.
“She doesn’t settle for ‘good enough’ on anything she does, and she deserves an award for supporting me in my varied career.”
