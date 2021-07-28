After four decades of employment with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD), Citizen Paul Whitfield received his 40 Years of Service Award.
“The longest tenured employee of the TDTD, Whitfield has worked at the Giles County Welcome Center since Jan. 16, 1980,” TDTD Communications Specialist Mary Katelyn Price said.
TDTD Commissioner Mark Ezell and Assistant Commissioner of Welcome Centers Pete Rosenboro presented Whitfield with this honor.
“For over 40 years, Mr. Whitfield has brought passion, hospitality and dedication to his role with the department,” Rosenboro said.
Whitfield, a 1974 Prospect High School graduate, serves as the welcome center’s building maintenance worker two and certified wastewater operator.
“Mr. Whitfield has an excellent work ethic and is always willing to lend a helping hand,” TDTD Regional Manager Rhonda Davenport said, adding that the department has been “very fortunate” to have Whitfield serving in those capacities.
Having grown up working on his father’s farm, this Giles County native learned responsibilities young, and has spent more than four decades utilizing that work ethic at the Giles County Welcome Center. Whitfield, who attends Pettusville Methodist Church, now resides on his own farm where he once had cattle.
“Always happy and eager to help out where needed, we cannot thank Mr. Whitfield enough for his continued service to Tennessee’s welcome centers,” Rosenboro concluded.
