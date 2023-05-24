Many students aspire to achieve numerous accomplishments throughout their academic career, and some actually obtain those goals while earning the title of valedictorian.
Giles County High School (GCHS) Valedictorian Priyansh Patel has put his leadership and academic skills to the test by becoming the senior class vice president and president of both the Beta Club and First National Bank Student Advisory board while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“I’m not sure words can adequately describe just how remarkable this young man is, but a few that come to mind are driven, dedicated, responsible, respectful, kind and compassionate,” GCHS teacher Angie Black said. “Pri is truly the epitome of excellence in all that he does.”
The Summa Cum Laude graduate was also chosen as a Pulaski Exchange Club Student of the Month.
“Priyansh has grown into a very hard-working and responsible young man,” father Sunny Patel said. “His dedication and passion towards his goals is truly inspiring.
“We cannot begin to put into words how proud we are of him and all of his accomplishments.”
More of Priyansh’s student engagement includes student council/spirit club, class representative, Tennessee American Legion Boys State delegate, SkillsUSA Digital Design, Giles Youth Leadership, Bobcat Soccer team, Stem Club and dual enrollment with the University of Tennessee Southern.
“Pri is very motivated, friendly, well-behaved and respectful, trustworthy, as well,” GCHS teacher Dina Gibson said. “He had a refreshing sense of humor and fit in well with his classmates.”
Several of the GCHS staff noted how dedicated he has been to his studies and the encouragement he has been to his peers.
“Pri is one of the nicest, most well-rounded students I have encountered in my career,” teacher Chris Phelps said. “He has determination, ability, and direction — all of which serve him well.
“It has been an honor having him as a student and I am looking forward to seeing the successes and accomplishments that are most certainly in his future.”
“Pri Patel is a very special young man,” teacher Leatha Bates said. “Even as a freshman in my honors English class, it was easy to see his desire and thirst for knowledge.
“His dedication and determination are unmatched, and I am so proud of him to represent Giles County High School as our valedictorian for the Class of 2023.”
“Priyansh is an amazing young man,” teacher Meredith Craig added. “He’s extremely dedicated to his grades and strives for perfection. These qualities carried over into his design work as well.
“Priyansh is very creative, and his design work is impeccable. He carries himself with pride and respect and gives educators the same in return.
“He is a pleasure to have in class.”
“He has a passion for living and learning,” Black said. “He approaches every single task he undertakes with the desire to not only be the best he can be, but also to help others be and do their best.”
“Pri is one of the most respectful students I have the pleasure of seeing at Giles County High School,” GCHS Secretary Sandy Young said. “As he strolls through the office, I always enjoy our brief exchanges, no matter the content.
“Pri is intelligent, kind, polite and determined,” she said. “I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this bright young man.
“I hope somewhere along the way he will make time for another exchange, this time bringing me current on all the good things he is accomplishing.”
Patel said Priyansh intends to continue his education at the University of Alabama in Huntsville “to pursue a degree in computer science in hopes of one day becoming a software engineer.”
“We know that he will accomplish anything that he sets his mind to and has an extremely bright future,” Patel said.
“I have absolutely no doubt that he will be successful in whatever path he chooses,” Black concluded. “As I have often said — remember his name, folks. You will hear it again.”
