IMG_3114 web.jpg

Many students aspire to achieve numerous accomplishments throughout their academic career, and some actually obtain those goals while earning the title of valedictorian.

Giles County High School (GCHS) Valedictorian Priyansh Patel has put his leadership and academic skills to the test by becoming the senior class vice president and president of both the Beta Club and First National Bank Student Advisory board while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.