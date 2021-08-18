Educator and Citizen Rebecca Clark has a passion for science and loves sharing its wonders with her Richland School sixth graders.
A lifelong resident of Lynnville, she is an admitted born and bred Raider.
“I’ve lived in Lynnville my whole life and I’m proud to have always been a Raider,” Clark insisted.
With 18 years of experience, 16 at Richland Elementary School and the previous two years at Richland, Clark received her bachelor’s in early childhood learning from Martin Methodist College, followed by her master’s in curriculum and instruction from MTSU. She also earned a certificate in school library information specialist from the University of Memphis.
Clark was inspired to enter her profession by her second grade teacher, Linda Watson, and has a simple but effective approach, “to create a positive, caring learning environment where all students can enjoy learning.”
As Richland’s 2021 Teacher of the Year for grades five-eight, her efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Rebecca is a fantastic teacher who truly puts students first,” Richland Vice Principal Scott Blair shared. “She is creative and constantly creates hands-on learning experiences to facilitate student learning. Richland is lucky to have her.”
Married to husband Brad Clark for 19 years, the couple have two sons, Will and Jackson, and work side-by-side on the family’s cattle operation.
In her free time, Clark enjoys walking and reading.
“Rebecca is just one of those teachers who loves students and loves her content,” Richland Principal Micah Landers said. “Rebecca is always prepared and is consistently coming up with new ways to engage students in hands-on learning. She creates a safe and respectful environment where all students can learn.”
