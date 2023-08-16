Richland Elementary PreK-4 Teacher of the Year Rhonda Young finds joy and inspiration in her work and is dedicated to imparting the skills that will make her students successful in life.
“Ms. Young is an excellent teacher,” RES Principal Lynn Hosay said. “She has taught both middle and elementary school students for many years.”
Young currently teaches elementary math and also tutors students in math after school, Hosay said.
The Giles County native is beginning her 13th year at RES, having previously spent 12 years at Richland High School.
“I feel my job is very rewarding,” Young said. “Children make you stay young. They love you unconditionally.”
Young credits her second grade teacher with inspiring her career choice.
“Her name was Mrs. McNeese,” she recalled. “She was such a great inspiration to me. I love my students and I want them to be successful in life.”
Young also loves flowers and, as any of her students will tell you, flamingos.
“I have a special friend, Lil; she has nicknamed me “Birdie.” My favorite Bible verse is, ‘Be still and know that I am God.’ I feel that flamingos have to be still to be able to stand on one foot. They are calming whenever I see one.”
Young relishes the variety of her days.
“There is not one day that is the same,” she explained. “There is a teacher friend of mine who says, ‘Have a good rest of the day, there will never be another like it.’ She is so correct. I love my kids and I love going to school.”
The mother of three has seven grandchildren and considers the three ladies married to her sons as daughters. She loves trips to the beach and anything involving water. She attends Hope Valley Bible Church in New Market, Ala.
“She has an excellent work ethic and adapts to any challenges that come her way,” Hosay concluded. “Ms. Young is a joy to work with, and we are blessed to have her at RES.”
