DSC_0020(1) COLOR.jpg

Whether spending time with her grandkids or at school with her students, teacher Rhonda Young enjoys teaching life skills to the next generation.   Submitted

Richland Elementary PreK-4 Teacher of the Year Rhonda Young finds joy and inspiration in her work and is dedicated to imparting the skills that will make her students successful in life.

“Ms. Young is an excellent teacher,” RES Principal Lynn Hosay said. “She has taught both middle and elementary school students for many years.”

