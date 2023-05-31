Someone who stands out in the community and is loved and praised by those who know them usually goes to great measures to have obtained that type of admiration.
Rickie Lamar, a Giles County bus driver since July 2020, is known by many parents, students, faculty and those throughout the community for making his attendance at Richland School and Giles County High School games a priority.
“He is a very dedicated bus driver who has gone above and beyond in helping the bus drivers out with the route shortage,” Giles County Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby said. “He is an avid sports fan for Richland, too, so that’s where he is… when he gets off the bus, he makes a beeline.”
“He never misses a ballgame at Richland School — basketball, baseball, softball,” Richland ball mom Amy Bass said. “Sometimes he doesn’t even have a kid or grandkid playing, but he just really loves the ballgames and the kids and is there supporting.”
Bass said that Lamar even attends what away games he can.
The Giles County native is also described as being “hardworking, modest, selfless and dependable” by daughter Christie Bass, who added, “his word is his bible, he would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.”
“[Lamar] drives the Richland route and not only appears to most all of the games for basketball and football, but also shows up and supports GCHS games,” his daughter said. “He is loved by so many of the kids, both on his bus and on the field/court, but also by the parents of these kids.
“He has raised three daughters, all who are very active in the community.”
Of Lamar’s six “amazing” grandchildren, five participate in either trap, baseball, soccer, basketball or football, Christie said, adding that going to his grandchildren’s games and events is among his hobbies, which also include golfing and fishing.
Lamar, who attended Bodenham and played on the basketball team himself, is known by his attributes.
“He is a good friend, hard worker, is the type of person if you needed help, he would help you, is a good dad to his daughters and a good son,” longtime friend Tony Dunnavant said, adding that Lamar does not let their golf games interfere with the school’s ballgames.
“He is one of the hardest working, most self-sacrificing people that you will meet, and reason that is, is because of the care that he gave to his three girls that he raised and also for the care that he gives to his mother who has Alzheimer’s,” nephew Tommy Lamar said of the man he remembers always tossing a ball or swinging a club outside with the children during family holiday gatherings and taking him fishing when his own father passed a few years back.
“He handles it all, and he does it without asking for help,” Lamar said. “He is just an amazing human being — one of the best people you will ever meet. I know I’m biased, but I know a lot of people who feel that way.”
“He’s a great brother, and he has done a real great job of raising his girls,” brother James Lamar said. “He’s taking care of his mother — done a fantastic job there. He’s just a good all-around person.”
His daughters feel the same.
“He is a man of structure and high expectations but the most loving and giving soul,” Christie said. “As a child, my dad always put us before anyone and everything else. He took every opportunity to spend time with us, taking us fishing, going on quick trips to the beach and even taking us to our favorite place — Opryland.”
“There are only good things to say when it comes to my dad,” Amber Evans said. “He raised us three girls as a single father for as long as I can remember. He always took us fishing as a family, and although he loved to fish, he actually never got to, as he was the one making sure our bait was on and taking the fish off we caught, and you can imagine with three girls that was non-stop.”
“Daddy is a master fisherman and can always catch a fish,” Kelly Whitt said. “We love to go with him and watch him teach his grandchildren all his secrets.”
“He truly made every moment count with us and showed us what it meant to be an involved, selfless, but most of all the kind of parent you hope to be one day,” Christie added.
“He taught us everything we know,” Amber said. “I wanted to play basketball in school, and so I did all the way through my senior year, and he would work with me every day to help me get better. He also never missed a game. It didn’t matter if it was a game, event, something simple, he was always there no matter how little or big.”
Amber fondly remembers meal times as well.
“He always cooked the best food, and one of my favorites was breakfast,” she said. “He would cook bologna gravy, which I still today have never heard of anyone making this…”
Kelly noted Lamar’s role as a caretaker has transitioned over the years as he now provides care for his mother.
“He has made many selfless sacrifices to care for my sisters and I, and now our grandmother,” Kelly shared. “He spends countless hours being the primary caregiver for her and always putting his family and friends before himself.”
Amber said that while Lamar’s days consist of him driving the school bus (“which he loves”) and caring for his mother, he does “everything in his power to still show up for us and his grandkids.”
Those he works with are grateful for his dedication as well.
“The Pupil Transportation Department really appreciates all he does,” Busby said. “He does his job very, very well. Wish we had more like him.”
“He is the neighbor everyone wants who will cut your grass if you’re not able and will check your mail if you’re out of town,” Amber said. “He is the best guy I know and has such a love for his family and this community.”
“He is the most hardworking, honest and dependable man I know,” Kelly concluded. “We are so blessed to call him our dad.”
