Someone who stands out in the community and is loved and praised by those who know them usually goes to great measures to have obtained that type of admiration.

Rickie Lamar, a Giles County bus driver since July 2020, is known by many parents, students, faculty and those throughout the community for making his attendance at Richland School and Giles County High School games a priority.

Devoted father, grandfather and son, dedicated bus driver, avid fisherman and biggest fan — all describe Citizen Rickie Lamar, who never misses an opportunity to cheer on his kids and grandkids — and everyone else’s, too — in any of their endeavors, but especially sports.   Submitted
