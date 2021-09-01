Citizen Robyn Olson teaches English Language Arts, Creative Writing and Theatre Arts at Richland School, where she was chosen as its 2021 Teacher of the Year for grades nine-12. Olson was also named Giles County’s district-wide teacher of the year for grades nine-12 and has been selected as one of nine finalists for the Tennessee Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year, representing the South Central region of Middle Tennessee.
Her teaching strategy is a simple one.
“Any successes in the classroom stem from positive culture and relationships,” Olson explained. “Students can do amazing things if I plan well, encourage them and foster agency.”
Olson received her Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Theatre Arts from Athens State University in 2008. Two years later, she earned her Secondary English Teaching Certification from Martin Methodist College. And just last year she completed her master’s degree in Theatre Arts with Regent University.
“Robyn does an excellent job in the classroom, as well as growing our drama department,” Assistant Principal Scott Blair said. “She has the unique ability to multi-task and connect with students of varying backgrounds. She is a blessing for Richland.”
Olson was inspired to teach by her studies in English literature and theatre.
“I wanted to share my passions with others and have fun doing so,” she shared. “I also really enjoy the headache of writing papers and thought I might be able to make the process a little less painful for my own students.
“I was fortunate to have nothing but wonderful teachers in school, a testament to the quality of educators in Giles County. I will never forget Mrs. Martha Ferguson for her encouragement and intellectual class discussions back in my own high school career.”
Olson also has many fond memories of her time spent at Athens State with round table discussions and classes that provoked excitement and passion for her chosen field.
“The exceptional Mrs. Delores White was kind enough to help me through those first few difficult years as a new teacher,” she added. “More recently, I had the opportunity to spend some time with Dr. Kayla Wiggins working on Shakespeare, which was surreal because I can remember joyfully attending her plays as a teenager.
“There have been so many wonderful models, pieces of whom I strive to emulate as I develop my own style in this transitioning world.”
The Pulaski native and her husband Javis, who also teaches ELA at Richland, celebrated 17 years of marriage this summer and are parents to two sons, Huckleberry and Ellwood. Her spare time is spent reading, playing cards and sipping on her favorite coffee. She also enjoys the outdoors, going on short hikes and “trying to grow a garden.”
Richland Principal sums Olson up as, “Highly professional and well-prepared each day to present content in a way that gains students’ interest and prepares them to be successful in their adult life. She genuinely invests herself in the lives of her students.”
