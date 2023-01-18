Citizen Rodney Hawkins has dedicated his life to his love of Christ and giving others the opportunity to know that love.
“Rodney’s heart is for all people to know Jesus and make Him known,” wife Jennifer shared. “His passion, commitment and love for those with whom he comes in contact is immeasurable. He strives to invest in and serve others while reflecting the true love of Christ.”
As of late, Hawkins has made an investment in sharing that commitment with the students of UT Southern, promoting the religious aspects of collegiate life through the BCM, the Tennessee Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
BCM is dedicated to campus ministries that work to make Christ known to the 325,000 University of Tennessee students across the state. The program is new to the UT Southern campus and is off to a great start under Hawkins’ direction.
One BCM’s primary outreaches is providing a free “grab and go” breakfast to students every other week on the UTS campus as they start their day. Hawkins has also introduced and leads the Bible study class, while holding leadership meetings and juggling funding for the program and supporting the UTS athletic program.
“He has befriended several UTS students while serving free breakfast on campus this past year,” Jennifer added.
The talented minister received his bachelor’s in psychology from Middle Tennessee State University in 1997 and his Master of Divinity in Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2005. He served as the Minister to Students at Lake Shore Baptist Church in Lake Dallas, Texas, from 1999-2006, before moving to Pulaski to serve as Pastor of Student Ministry from 2006-12 and Associate Discipleship Pastor from 2012-present at First Baptist Church Pulaski.
Married to wife Jennifer for 23 years in February, they are parents to two sons, Lucas and Landon. Hawkins enjoys reading, collecting comic books and spending time with friends and family.
He is also a member of the Giles County Baptist Association and fills the pulpit when needed at FBC Pulaski. Among his many activities, he also teaches Ekklesia, the college-aged life group, and does mission work with churches in Carlisle, Ohio, and Oaxaca, Mexico.
“Though Rodney deals with health issues — he began having seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2020 — he continues to work to serve others,” wife Jennifer concluded.
