FB_IMG_1673565717595.jpg

Citizen Rodney Hawkins speaks to students at UT Southern as part of the UTS chapter of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry he established on campus to make Christ known to students.   Submitted 

Citizen Rodney Hawkins has dedicated his life to his love of Christ and giving others the opportunity to know that love. 

“Rodney’s heart is for all people to know Jesus and make Him known,” wife Jennifer shared. “His passion, commitment and love for those with whom he comes in contact is immeasurable. He strives to invest in and serve others while reflecting the true love of Christ.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.