To say that Citizen Sadie Leia Watkins is a busy young woman with a bright future just might be an understatement. She is involved on every level — with her community, her school and her family and friends. She is known for an insatiable curiosity and kindness to others.
The daughter of Reggie and Elizabeth Watkins is an incoming senior at Giles County High School with a focus on graphic design. Her favorite subject is history. She loves reading and is often found reading two or three books simultaneously. Running, biking and travel are listed amongst her hobbies as well. She also likes watching television and baking, and is amassing a collection of vinyl records and cassette tapes. Lastly, she cares for three cats — Ruby, Lucy and Ziggy.
At school, Watkins is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the Art Club, Interact, SkillsUSA, Beta Club and the 4-H Honor Club. She served as president of FBLA, Interact and SkillsUSA for the 2021-22 school year, and hopes to serve in that position again during her senior year as well as for the other three. She will also be a member of the Bank of Frankewing’s 2022-23 Student Advisory Board.
A whiz with a computer, Watkins was recently certified in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Powerpoint.
During summer break, Watkins had the honor of representing her community at the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State program. Participants were required to write and present a bill.
“It could not be a bill that either existed in the State of Tennessee or a bill that would overturn an already existing law,” Watkins explained. “My bill was an act to require schools to reach comprehensive sexual education. I also did a presentation of mine from when I gave a speech when I ran for district representative.”
Watkins very much enjoyed the experience and urges her fellow students to participate in the future.
“Girls State is a wonderful program and I want to encourage other young women to attend.”
