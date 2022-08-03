CS-Watkins cut

Service-oriented and eager to lead, Citizen Sadie Leia Watkins encourages her fellow students to participate in the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State program. Watkins attended the program this summer and relished the experience.   Submitted

To say that Citizen Sadie Leia Watkins is a busy young woman with a bright future just might be an understatement. She is involved on every level — with her community, her school and her family and friends. She is known for an insatiable curiosity and kindness to others.

The daughter of Reggie and Elizabeth Watkins is an incoming senior at Giles County High School with a focus on graphic design. Her favorite subject is history. She loves reading and is often found reading two or three books simultaneously. Running, biking and travel are listed amongst her hobbies as well. She also likes watching television and baking, and is amassing a collection of vinyl records and cassette tapes. Lastly, she cares for three cats — Ruby, Lucy and Ziggy.

