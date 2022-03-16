Donating more than her time, Citizen Sandra Jones has been opening her heart to the South Central Human Resource Agency’s Foster Grandparent Program for 11 years.
“What better way to give back than volunteering with little ones?” Jones said. “Seeing their little smiling faces, never knowing what they will come up with next, and the opportunity to give them positive praise.”
Jones recently received a Governor’s Volunteer Star Award (GVSA), an annual initiative program that seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers across the state of Tennessee, for her work with this program.
According to SCHRA, this is an annual recognition of “one outstanding adult volunteer from each of the state’s 95 counties.”
The Foster Grandparent Program at Richland Elementary School (RES) is where this Giles Countian began her work/legacy by helping students with their studies.
“She has built a close relationship with her students,” RES Principal Velena Newton said.
“Funded through AmeriCorps Seniors, the program was started in 1965 to encourage senior citizens over the age of 55 to establish a personal relationship with children who have exceptional or special needs,” according to SCHRA. “This bond would enable the children to receive vital individualized assistance which would improve their physical, mental, emotional and social development.
“It is an intergenerational mix which has been a perfect fit for all involved for over 56 years, and that success continues on today.”
Jones, who retired from Frito-Lay in 2007, does not, however, limit her time to the students at RES but also assists with the after-school program at the Pulaski Boys and Girls Club.
“She is absolutely wonderful, and the children and staff enjoy having her on site,” PB&GC Executive Director Devon Yurko said.
While Jones’ 30-year career at Frito-Lay was a commendable achievement, her work with SCHRA and the Foster Grandparent Program will live on through every student she assists.
Indeed, a legacy to be honored and why Jones received such an award.
If you aspire to make a lasting impact like this, call Jeana Mills at 931-433-7182, Ext. 1126, or visit schra.us/volunteer/foster-grandparents.
