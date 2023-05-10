IMG_3745 web.jpg

When not going out of her way to make everyone’s day brighter at GCHS, Citizen Sandy Young enjoys spending time with husband Joe and sons, Riley and Mack.   Submitted

Dedicated, sweet, kind and a pro at multi-tasking — there’s one in every office. The glue that holds a workplace together, the person who inspires and has all the answers. For Giles County High School, that person would be Citizen Sandy Young.

The 1981 GCHS graduate attended Jones Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., and did three years of training at Corporate Trust Banking School at the University of North Carolina. She came full circle and has been the secretary and administrative assistant at GCHS for the past 13 years.

