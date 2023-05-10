Dedicated, sweet, kind and a pro at multi-tasking — there’s one in every office. The glue that holds a workplace together, the person who inspires and has all the answers. For Giles County High School, that person would be Citizen Sandy Young.
The 1981 GCHS graduate attended Jones Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., and did three years of training at Corporate Trust Banking School at the University of North Carolina. She came full circle and has been the secretary and administrative assistant at GCHS for the past 13 years.
“Sandy is dedicated to her job,” husband Joe Young said. “She is excellent in working with administration, faculty, students and parents each day. She is a great multi-task person who juggles many situations that come up on a regular basis.”
“Giles County High School absolutely could not and would not function without Mrs. Sandy Young,” teacher Rebecca Conner said. “She is kind to everyone who comes in and does her best to help those that she meets. She behaves with dignity and class, giving her all to this school each day.
“She is a wonderful example of someone you want to be around, and she is beautiful inside and out. She’s irreplaceable.”
Guidance Counselor Ashley Daly concurred, noting, “Sandy is one of the sweetest people I know. She is always willing to help in any way she can, and she gives the front office of Giles County High School a friendly and welcoming vibe.”
Married to husband Joe for 25 years, they are proud parents to Mack Young of Pulaski and Riley Young, U.S. Army currently in Weisbaden, Germany. Sandy loves spending time with her family and friends and is known for putting others ahead of herself.
She loves to cook and is a runner. She has completed several 5K and 10K runs, the most recent for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. She is an active and longtime member of Pulaski First Baptist Church where she is a member of the Seekers Class.
“As the secretary at Giles County High School, she is always ready to assist anyone (whether student, teacher or administrator) with whatever he or she needs,” teacher Leatha Bates said. “She makes a tremendously stressful job seem very easy, even on the difficult days, and her kind and caring demeanor makes her a valuable asset to our school and community.”
GCHS Principal Don Thomas echoed those sentiments, adding, “Sandy Young is a person that makes Pulaski proud. In my opinion, she makes Giles County High School a brighter place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.