While the holidays are the season of giving, Citizen Sarah Pierce is an example of how some people give unconditionally and without ever being asked.
“She would do anything for you,” Sarah’s sister-in-law Gayla Pierce said, and when a renal transplant list and dialysis were looming, Gayla’s only hope was a living donor.
On Oct. 20, Sarah underwent a robotic left nephrectomy so Gayla could receive her left kidney a few hours afterward.
“Currently, there are over 93,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list,” according to the Living Kidney Donors Network’s website. “The wait for a deceased donor could be five years, and in some states, it is closer to 10 years.”
After Gayla’s own sister and others had tested and were not a match for possible donors, Gayla said Sarah got tested.
Sarah said she asked her husband, Mike, about being tested and received his immediate support.
“They have always been close, which is why mom didn’t blink an eye at being tested to see if she was a match for Aunt Gayla,” Sarah and Mike’s daughter Jennica Pierce said, adding that her mother had met her father right after moving to Giles County from Michigan when she was 19 and has known Gayla for almost as long.
“Mom never hesitated,” she said.
Thus, the testing, which consisted of 14 tubes of lab work, meetings with a coordinator and doctor, electrocardiogram (EKG), treadmill stress test, nuclear medicine glomerular filtration rate (GFR) study, chest X-ray and a computed tomography angiography (CTA) of the abdomen/pelvis, began, Sarah shared.
“No matter what the situation, she’s the rock — standing firm and facing whatever it is head on,” Gayla’s husband Steve Pierce said of Sarah. “She gives not for the recognition. She gives because that’s who she is inside.”
When Sarah was informed she was a match and healthy living donor for Gayla, she planned a surprise for her sister-in-law.
Gayla said Sarah presented her with a bracelet, asked if she had lost it and told her to keep it; and then, said she had a matching one and explained, “We match.”
“We all strive to find God’s purpose for us in this world, but how often do we consider that it might be to physically give of yourself to save someone’s life,” nominator Jessie Parker said. “Sarah’s selflessness knows no bounds, and for that, she is definitely living her purpose.”
Gayla said, since the procedure, she and Sarah have been even closer, having an “unbreakable bond.”
“There are not enough words to say about her,” Gayla said. “She is just a beautiful person inside and out.”
And not only has Gayla gotten her energy back since the transplant, she also does not have to wait on a donor list for possibly years, not knowing if she would ever receive a kidney, she said, adding that, for both her and Steve “it has just been everything.”
“She gave Aunt Gayla her life back,” Jennica said. “God broke the mold when he made her.”
“She is my angel,” Gayla insisted. “There are angels on earth, so yeah, she is one of them.”
