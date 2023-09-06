Educated locally and having a love for her community and career as an educator, Minor Hill School 5-8 Teacher of the Year Shannon Bass is no stranger to awards. Having won the honor several times in the past, she credits those excellent teachers in the Giles county School System with being her inspiration.
Bass began her teaching career at Highland Christian Academy in 2000, first as a preschool teacher and then teaching first and second graders. She joined the Giles County School System in March 2004, and has taught at Minor Hill School ever since.
“Mrs. Bass is a fifth and sixth grade Science teacher at Minor Hill School,” Principal Lance Evans shared. “She has taught at MHS for many years, and she has taken a strong initiative to use data to lead her class as well as her team.”
A 1987 graduate of Giles County High School, Bass attended Martin Methodist College, earning her Bachelor of Science in Childhood Learning in 2004. She went on to attain her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Middle Tennessee State University in 2009. She is a member of the Tennessee Education Association as well as the Giles County Education Association, from which she received the Distinguished Educator Award for 2012-13.
She was previously recognized as Minor Hill’s Teacher of the Year for grades K-4 in 2013, 2014 and for 2019. In 2019, she was awarded the District Teacher of the Year for Giles County and was a South Central CORE Regional Teacher of the Year Finalist for 2019-20.
“My goal as an educator is to develop a learning environment in which students are actively engaged in their learning,” Bass said. “This involves building relationships and creating a sense of community in which students feel valued and safe.”
Born in Akron, Ohio, in 1969, to Cletus and Gayle Leon, Bass moved to Pulaski in 1975. She is married to Troy Wade Bass and has a son, Andrew Britton, stepdaughters, Jackie Daniel and Melissa Bass, and stepson Blaine Bass.
In her free time, the grandmother of seven enjoys spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, visiting new places and going on motorcycle rides with her husband.
“Mrs. Bass is always willing to accept any challenge,” Evans said. “She has a unique ability to make her science lessons real for her students. Her classroom is a fun learning environment where students work together to master standards.”
