Educated locally and having a love for her community and career as an educator, Minor Hill School 5-8 Teacher of the Year Shannon Bass is no stranger to awards. Having won the honor several times in the past, she credits those excellent teachers in the Giles county School System with being her inspiration.

IMG_4438 color.jpg

Minor Hill School 5-8 Teacher of the Year Shannon Bass strives to make her classroom into a welcoming community for students.   Submitted

Bass began her teaching career at Highland Christian Academy in 2000, first as a preschool teacher and then teaching first and second graders. She joined the Giles County School System in March 2004, and has taught  at Minor Hill School ever since.

