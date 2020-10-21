Pulaski Elementary School self-contained second grade teacher Shannon Neely was honored as the school’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for her excellence as an educator.
Neely began her teaching career in Marshall County and has been a member of the staff at PES for the past four years.
She received her associates degree in General Education from Calhoun Community College and continued her education at Martin Methodist College, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
“I believe students who feel connected to each other and to their teachers have a stronger desire to be at school and to learn,” Neely explained. “I try to build a strong classroom community from the very first day of school each year.”
Those efforts are evident to her colleagues.
“Shannon is always going above and beyond for her students! She always has a calm and positive attitude,” Shannon Shirey said.
Neely is also known for her openness and readiness to help her fellow teachers.
“She is always there for a good laugh or cry; as soon as I was hired she took me under her wing,” Regina Brown said. “I’m so glad she’s my coworker and ‘mama hen.’ We also share a birthday, which is awesome.”
Fellow teacher Payton Wilson concurred, noting that Neely is a great example for her as a newer teacher.
“She is a beautiful person and an amazing teacher,” Wilson said. “As a fairly new teacher, I have loved working with her, seeing how she implements amazing things into her classroom and learning from her in order to grow as a teacher. I strive to be more like her each day in my personal and professional life.”
Teaching is a family affair.
“She was inspired to teach by her granny, Joyce Tucker,” daughter Olivia explained. “Joyce was a teacher’s aide at the elementary school mom attended, and all of the students and teachers loved her because she would do anything to help anyone. She was a very important person in my mother’s life who she always looked up to.”
According to Neely, her grandmother was an aide for more than 25 years.
“She showed me a love for students, for learning and for relationships with her coworkers. Without her influence, I’m not sure I would be a teacher today.”
Neely and husband Kent have been married for 26 years and have two children; son Scott and daughter Olivia. She enjoys crafting, with most of her efforts ending up in the classroom, and spends most of her spare time with her family. She is also an avid gardener and loves to work on her flowers in the yard at her home.
“My mother is a very selfless person who works constant hours inside and outside of the classroom for her students,” Olivia added. “Every year she buys supplies for the students, so no one goes without. She sharpens their pencils at home every single week and provides them with new supplies if they were to need them.
“She takes pride in what she does and I’m so very proud of her for being such a great person to these kids. In the world today, they need a positive role model in their life and they honestly couldn’t get anyone better. She does everything she does with love in her heart and they are blessed to have someone like her to help mold them into being great people of the next generation.”
“Shannon Neely is the type of teacher you hope your child has,” PES Secretary Melissa Davis said. “She is positive; she is caring; never has a negative thing to say and is such an effective teacher. She is the type of person you hope to bump into each morning because she is just that ray of sunshine... Her smile can turn your bad day into a good one!”
