Citizen Sherry Few is a woman known for her dedication in many aspects of her life.
The lifelong resident of Giles County has been dedicated to a career at local manufacturer Magotteaux for more than 30 years. She is also well known for her dedication to family, especially her grandchildren and friends, both human and furry.
“When someone hurts…Sherry hurts,” friend Margie Haney said. “When someone rejoices, Sherry rejoices. She is a very kind- and tender-hearted person who I am proud to call my friend.”
Few does good works for her animal friends through the Giles County Humane Association where she’s been a member from its inception and currently holds a seat on the board of directors.
“Sherry has a deep love and concern for animals, especially those ignored, abused, stray, sick or injured,” Haney explained. “She has pulled many dogs from the old dog pound where they were doomed to die; she gave them love, nourishment and brought them back to a will to live.
“Many were in absolutely horrible condition with mange and worse. She believes all animals have a right to a good and loving home and she follows them through to good health, finds them loving homes and continues to be a part of their lives even afterwards.”
The animal lover goes above and beyond to find those loving homes.
“She has placed many Giles County dogs in out-of-state rescues where it is hard to find a “Heinz 57” due to the strict spay and neuter laws; plenty of pure breeds abound up north but the ‘mutts’ are much sought after.”
As an active member of the group, Few’s talents are far-reaching. She has worked with the Animal Welfare Committee, helps in fund-raising, adoption and all aspects of animal rescue and personally case manages many dogs and cats and has been a tremendous asset to the GCHA.
“Sherry has been known to follow a stray dog for hours and days ‘til she can catch it, look for the owner and, if unable to locate an owner, will get it vetted and find it a new loving home,” Haney said. “She is definitely an asset to all animals.”
Few and husband Steve are parents to three daughters and one son, and have six grandchildren.
“Mom enjoys reading when she can find time, loves horses and used to play softball, in fact she coached me in softball,” daughter Emily said. “She was a ‘Bobcat Mom’ when my brother was in sports.”
“She has been rescuing dogs and cats since before I was born. She is a very reliable person, very genuine, deeply caring and is always willing to go the extra mile.”
Lifelong friend and former softball teammate Pam Gibson has witnessed first-hand Few’s devotion to any animal in need.
“One thing that sticks out most is her love of animals,” Gibson said. “If we go shopping, we have to go out of town because heaven forbid that a stray dog will show up and off she goes. I value her friendship and her knowledge of animals. Anytime I have an animal question, she is my go-to person.”
According to Haney, Few is a friend who can always be counted on.
“Sometimes people don’t realize how very important they are to others. Time after time, Sherry steps up to the plate, when she has no time or strength to do so. She is greatly appreciated by me and her fellow GCHA crew.”
