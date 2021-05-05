Giles County native Sonya Redd has a special outlook on life. She believes in helping where help is needed with a special and personal attention to the seniors of the county in a difficult period in world history.
“I am a graduate of Giles County High School, class of 1990, and it was there where I discovered the start of a God-given passion — cosmetology — in the vocational building,” Redd explained. “I took the class all four years and, shortly after graduating, I received my license to be a cosmetologist. I continued with doing hair for 30 years. Within that 30 years, I owned and operated my own salon here in Pulaski for nine years and nine months.”
Spending decades styling hair took their toll though and, after two knee replacements, a career change was in order.
“Sonya has chosen career fields that form close relationships within that field, for example, her earlier career as an African-American salon owner offered her and her employees time for her to mentor them and to enable them to start their own businesses building upon her success,” nominator Lois Aymett said. “She too, in turn, looked to the future and sought out a different role later in life through her enrollment at the local Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The completion of that enrollment brought her to the Giles County Senior Center.”
Enrolling at TCAT, “a wonderful college,” in 2018, Redd noted the decision was “very scary” for her, but she persevered.
“I made it, I chose the path of customer service and with encouragement and help from family, friends and the Good Lord, I finished,” Redd said.
Redd kept a positive attitude during a period that was difficult for most.
“The year 2020 I know wasn’t pleasant or good for everybody. For me, it was a great and exciting year, a year of new beginnings for me in everything — new church, new job and graduating from school; what a way to start the new year off.”
That same positive attitude helped Redd to get a job as director of the Giles County Senior Center.
“Later in the year, there was an opportunity to be promoted on the job and Glory to God I got the position,” Redd recalled. “If you want something bad enough, you have to do what it takes to obtain it. We shouldn’t let anything or anyone stop us from reaching our goals or dreams.”
Of course, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was closed for in-person attendance.
“That, however, did not stop Sonya,” Aymett said. “She persisted in contacting those individuals, sometimes on a daily basis. If you are a single, older senior, you know how important it is to have someone who checks on you or who simply has an ear to listen. Sonya provided that. She also went beyond her job at the Center by reaching out to some of the more vulnerable by making sure they received the COVID vaccine if they so desired.”
Redd is a “people person,” Aymett said, noting her personality is well-suited to her roll as director of the senior center.
“She never meets a stranger and is a light to all the individuals at the Center. She has been especially careful in maintaining the facility in a safe manner, and especially creative in identifying speakers and recreational pursuits for those seniors attending now.”
Under Redd’s guidance, the Giles County Senior Citizens Center reopened in April. For now, the Center is open Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.