For Minor Hill School Pre-K-4 Teacher of the Year Stephanie Morgan, dedication to her students and their future is the reason she became a teacher.
Morgan began her career in the Giles County School System by spending 10 years as a special education assistant. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Martin Methodist College in 2015, she spent a semester at Richland Elementary and a year at Pulaski Elementary, before transferring to MHS, where she’s been the last five years.
She is currently working toward her master’s in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University.
“Mrs. Morgan is a first grade teacher at Minor Hill School,” MHS Principal Lance Evans shared. “She has taken a strong initiative to sharpen her craft within our new ELA curriculum. She has a unique ability to make lessons meaningful as well as rigorous for her students. You will always find engaged and enthusiastic young scholars in her classroom.”
Morgan’s decade as a special education assistant led directly to her decision to pursue her teaching degree.
“I had the opportunity to work with some amazing teachers who inspired me to further my education,” she explained. “It is my hope that I will have a positive and inspiring impact on my students.”
Morgan lives by a simple philosophy.
“I believe that education is the key to the future, giving every individual the opportunity to succeed,” she explained. “As a teacher, my goal is to teach, to motivate and to inspire each individual student.
“I strongly believe that it is important to view students as individuals with individual needs. I believe that each individual student can do anything they set their mind to, as long as they believe they can. As a teacher, I will work hard to ensure that each child reaches their full potential.”
Morgan has lived most of her life in Pulaski, is married and has four children and one grandchild. She is an active member of Rolling Hills Community Church in Columbia.
Her spare time is devoted to spending time with her family, and enjoying time outdoors and crafting.
“When we are looking for someone to step up, she is always willing to accept the challenge,” Evans concluded.
