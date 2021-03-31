The road to a fifth state tournament appearance for the Richland High School boys’ basketball team was paved with hard work as individual paths converged to lead Richland to 26 wins and a trip to Murfreesboro.
While each player and coach’s path was different, that of senior starting center Stevie Ballinger’s may be the most inspiring as a former manager became the missing piece on a guard-heavy 2020-21 squad.
“We’ve spoken about it as a team,” RHS head coach Jason Loveless said. “Some players have stepped into starting roles from the very beginning like Daniel [Nicholson] and Logan [Helton] and rightfully so. Then some players have had to scratch and work for everything they’ve had. Not that Daniel and Logan didn’t, but Stevie’s path is just different to Daniel and Logan’s and some of those other guys. What made us special and unique was even though we had different guys on different paths to where we wanted to go, they all had the same goal in mind. Stevie was a big part of that.”
According to those who know him best, Ballinger has always had a love of basketball, enjoying playing at the Rec. But Ballinger was unable to make the middle school team after multiple tryouts. His freshman year, Loveless said through fate or other means, the future starter had a spot in his schedule for basketball. The coach saw a work ethic in the young man that he believed would make him an excellent candidate to be the team’s manager.
“The work ethic that involves being a manager is something that not a lot of kids want to do or can do. He would be involved with a lot of things behind the scenes. He would also be involved in a lot of the drills that we did. We would use him in drills along with myself, so even as a manager, he was a great asset. I think he got to see how we do things. I think he got to hear the words that we use and the way that we practice and those kinds of things,” Loveless said.
After the year was over, the player and coach sat down and spoke honestly about what it would take for him to transition from filming games to joining the team on the court. Ballinger dedicated himself to improving his conditioning, and over the next two years transformed himself into a strong post presence on a team that at times ran four or five guards on the floor at once.
“Most of the things that Stevie has done, he is self-made. I would take Stevie and say this is something you need to work on, and he would work on that for weeks until he got it down. Then we would move on to something else. I told him one time that you hear something done, and it might take a minute, but to master it, it’s going to take you weeks. He would just stay on the same move and the same work until he got that down and then move to something else.”
After the Raiders were bounced from the postseason just one game shy of the state tournament his junior season, Ballinger and the Raiders took the next step in 2020-21. RHS was unbeatable against Class A competition, posting a 20-1 record in the regular season with the lone loss coming against Class AAA, Riverdale. Ballinger became an everyday starter and rebounding machine, seeing his minutes increase as he improved his defense and limited his foul troubles.
The Raiders’ title run fell just two wins shy of the final as the team suffered a 56-55 quarterfinal defeat at the hands of North Greene in Murfreesboro March 17. In the loss where Richland was outrebounded 38-22, Ballinger was a bright spot on the boards, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds, more than twice as many as any other RHS player. After his team trailed by nine with 2:04 remaining, the senior’s clutch bucket in the paint brought his team within two points with a chance to tie on the following possession.
Despite this chapter of RHS basketball and Ballinger’s story having closed, Loveless said he will carry the lessons this journey taught him for the rest of his life, and he hopes the fan-favorite center will do the same.
“The moments for the last four years with Stevie Ballinger, I’ll carry with me forever to know that a kid can and will work that hard to accomplish his goals. That’s just something that inspires me as a coach to work harder and to be better. What I hope Stevie takes away from it, is that same hard work that he put forth to become the player that Stevie was, I hope he applies that to his life and puts that work into the things that will make his life successful also. That’s not just for Stevie, that’s for all the players, but I hope that he takes away from this journey some great memories,” the coach said.
Ballinger is unsure of what the next chapter in his life will bring and is considering tech school or a potential career in law enforcement. What is certain, though, is the Richland basketball program and community is better for having had the chance to know Stevie Ballinger and see how work ethic can change the trajectory of a team and a career.
