When someone aspires to give it their all and do their best, sometimes they are rewarded and recognized for those efforts.
That can be said of Citizen Tamieka Russell who recently received the EnergyRight Community Champion Award.
“Pulaski Electric System is very proud to have Tamieka chosen as TVA’s EnergyRight Community Champion,” PES Interim CEO Scott Newton said. “It is a great honor to receive recognition from her peers of 154 municipal and cooperative local power companies of TVA.”
“Tamieka Russell and the team at Pulaski Electric System always work hard to ensure their customers are aware of and can participate in energy efficiency programs to save on electric bills,” TVA EnergyRight Vice President Cindy Herron said. “We are very proud of this great partnership, thankful for individuals like Tamieka who are looking out for their community and excited about what lies ahead in this rapidly changing energy marketplace.”
The recipients, who were chosen by a panel, had to be nominated in order to be selected for the awards.
Those nominations, Newton said, came from local power companies, EnergyRight program managers and partners and customer delivery.
“This award honors an individual or EnergyRight program partner who exemplified the best of leadership, character, volunteerism and public advocacy, embodied the spirit of EnergyRight programs and servicing the community and went above and beyond the standard call of duty,” he added.
The annual awards, Newton said, were established to bring recognition to those who are assisting in the utilization of key TVA EnergyRight Programs.
“Tamieka’s hard work serving the Giles County community is acknowledged with this award,” he insisted.
