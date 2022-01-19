Young students’ minds are not the only things that need feeding during a long day at school, and if anyone knows this, it’s Citizen Tammie Turner.
Herself a Richland School grad, Turner serves as the school’s cafeteria manager and has worked there since 1996.
“Tammie feeds our students every day,” Library Media Specialist Missy Locke shared. “She has been through the pandemic, supply/food shortages and much more to make sure our students have the best she can provide.”
It’s safe to say that everyone in the school relies on Turner’s abilities.
“When I think about all of the employees who work hard, who are dependable, who sacrifice themselves for our students and employees, I think of Tammie Turner,” Principal Micah Landers said. “She is at a level of devotion most folks can’t even understand.
“She has served these students and this community for 25 years and continues to be filled with love and compassion for the students she serves. I am grateful for everything she does for Richland School.”
Giles County School Nutrition Supervisor Amy McGowen agreed, noting, “Tammie Turner has always been dedicated to Richland School and its community, she has spent her lifetime caring, feeding and showing kindness to a lot of children. She truly is a one-of-a-kind person.”
Turner and husband Kevin have a son, Wesley, and a daughter, Megan.
“I am so very lucky to have a loving, supportive, open-minded person to call my mom and I am so proud of her,” Megan said.
“She’s a model of kindness and I strive to put as much good into the world as she does,” Wesley added. “We’re beyond blessed to have such an amazing person as our mama and we couldn’t be more proud.”
When she’s away from school, Turner is an avid reader and loves to travel with her family. She’s been to all 50 states and dreams of visiting Scotland in the future. Mila, the family dog is a big part of her life, and she enjoys sports as an avid Atlanta Braves and
Nashville Predators fan.
Students and colleagues alike think of Turner as a friend.
“Tammie is a joy to work with every day,” Assistant Principal Scott Blair said. “She truly cares about each and every one of our students and goes above and beyond to provide them with what they need each day. She loves her Braves, Preds and students and everyone can easily see that. Richland is lucky to have her and I am lucky to call her a friend.”
Perhaps Locke puts it best.
“She truly cares for all of our students and is a Raider to the core. Our school is blessed to have her!”
----------
Citizen Spotlights are neighbors, friends, coworkers and classmates who serve as a reminder of the good things happening around us. And all have one thing in common — they were nominated for the recognition by someone else.
Do you know a special citizen — maybe someone with a unique hobby, an upbeat attitude or unusual approach to problem solving? Tell us who.
Call (931)-424-2831 or email lifestyles@pulaskicitizen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.