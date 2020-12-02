Since beginning her teaching career in 1997, Citizen Tammy Edwards has used her skills to the betterment of the community.
Having taught at Elkton Elementary for nine years and now second grade at Richland Elementary for 13 years, Edwards has made an honorable impression and was chosen as Richland Elementary School’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for kindergarten-second grade.
“She has earned the respect of her colleagues with her positive attitude and soft-spoken manner,” RES Assistant Principal Dr. Mary Jane Pinson said. “Mrs. Edwards regularly collaborates with other teachers and school staff, and also takes on positions of leadership within the school, such as serving as the grade level chairperson.”
Edwards’ parents, Rodger and Joyce Fox, brought her up in Giles County where she attended Elkton Elementary and Giles County High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-8 at Lipscomb University, and then her Master of Arts in Education from Cumberland University.
“I had many positive experiences during my school years, always loving school and wanting to learn,” Edwards said. “I had many wonderful teachers as well.”
A foundation built on learned methods and aspirations.
“I wanted to become a teacher to give those same positive experiences and love of learning to my students,” Edwards added.
She implements this through her own personal philosophy.
“My classroom is filled with excitement, different types of learning and love,” Edwards insisted.
“I believe students learn best when they are in a positive learning environment where they are welcomed, comfortable and cared for.”
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“She has earned the respect of her students and their parents, as well as other community stakeholders,” Pinson added.
Teacher is not the only hat Edwards wears. She is a wife to her husband Shane, mother to three children, 19-year-old Claire, 16-year-old Sam and 7-year-old Nate, and member of Fairview Church of Christ.
“She works to make the community a better place for her students and teaches her students to have a positive impact on the community as well,”
Pinson concluded.
With her story already being told, it seems Edwards will have a long list of students who will name her as someone who encouraged them to teach as she has taught.
