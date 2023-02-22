Richland School Teacher of the Year Tammy Ogea Holt is known as a compassionate teacher who goes the extra mile for her students. In her free time, she and husband Barry enjoy doting on grandchildren, Tate, Case and Remi. Submitted
Richland School’s Teacher of the Year for grades 9-12, Tammy Ogea Holt, has spent the entirety of her 27-year career in service to the students of Giles County.
She taught special education math and language arts to grades six-eight at Elkton Elementary for 11 years and English, algebra and geometry at Giles County High School for nine years. She has taught special education algebra and geometry at Richland School for the past seven years.
For Holt, teaching is all about building relationships.
“Without relationships, education is limited,” she shared.
That philosophy is especially evident to Richland Assistant Principal Scott Blair, who noted, “She has a knack for building professional relationships with students and relating her curriculum to students’ lives.
“Mrs. Holt consistently goes above and beyond for her students. She is a true professional and makes Richland School a better place every day.”
Holt, who has called Pulaski home since the age of four, graduated from Giles County High in 1989. She would go on to earn her Associate of Arts from Martin Methodist College, her Bachelor of Science in Special Education from Middle Tennessee State University and her Master of Education from Cumberland University.
“I always knew I wanted to return to Pulaski and teach in the community that I adore,” she said.
Richland Math Department Chair Jennifer Hawkins is thankful for Holt’s decision.
“Mrs. Holt is a fantastic addition to our math and special education departments,” Hawkins said. “She works tirelessly to see that not only are her students getting the academic help they need, but that each of their individual needs are met as well.”
“She works to engage her students’ math understanding while maintaining the meticulous paperwork required for special education caseloads, and then still finds time to be an assistant to our girls basketball team.”
Holt credits her parents as the inspiration for her career path.
“My parents were surrounded by young people from the time I was born,” she said. “They were coaches, Sunday school teachers and mentors. They inspired empathy and a love of people in everything they did. They taught me to find the good in any situation and helped me to find my voice in fighting for the underdog.”
In her free time, Holt enjoys spending time with friends and family and all things sports-related. An athlete, she played basketball, softball and golf in high school, and softball for Martin Methodist College.
“My family is originally from Louisiana, so yelling ‘GEAUX TIGERS; is the standard,” she added.
Holt and husband Barry, also a teacher, have been married for seven years. They have one daughter, Amelia, and three grandchildren, Tate, Case and Remi. She has been a member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski since her family’s arrival in 1975.
“Tammy Holt is a big-hearted, selfless individual,” Richland Principal Micah Landers concluded. “She is compassionate, demanding, and nurturing. As a member of Raider Nation and a key member of our special education team, she goes above and beyond for all Richland students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.