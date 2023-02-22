My Family In One Snapshot web.jpg

Richland School Teacher of the Year Tammy Ogea Holt is known as a compassionate teacher who goes the extra mile for her students. In her free time, she and husband Barry enjoy doting on grandchildren, Tate, Case and Remi.   Submitted

Richland School’s Teacher of the Year for grades 9-12, Tammy Ogea Holt, has spent the entirety of her 27-year career in service to the students of Giles County.

She taught special education math and language arts to grades six-eight at Elkton Elementary for 11 years and English, algebra and geometry at Giles County High School for nine years. She has taught special education algebra and geometry at Richland School for the past seven years.

