Striving to have a positive influence on children is just one of the reasons Taylor Dickey was honored as Elkton Elementary School’s 2022 PreK-4 Teacher of the Year. The Richland High School alum has taught English Language Arts and Social Studies at EES for the last four years.
According to former Elkton Principal Dr. Casey Lewis, Dickey exhibits professionalism both in and out of the classroom.
“She demonstrates leadership by putting students first and giving them a chance every day to be great,” Lewis said.
Dickey holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, kindergarten-fifth grade. Her teaching philosophy is simple and to the point.
“I strongly believe in teaching students to love learning,” she said.
Dickey could not pinpoint just one inspiration for her career choice, but instead credits several impactful teachers.
“After having so many wonderful educators going through school, I decided I wanted to try and be a positive influence on children as well.”
Dickey and husband Drew have one son, Parker. In her spare time, as you would imagine, the English teacher loves to read. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends and participating in spin classes.
“I am honored to work with Mrs. Dickey,” fellow teacher Mary Barrett said. “When Mrs. Dickey did her student teaching at Elkton School, I had the privilege to have her as a student teacher in my classroom. I knew then that she would make an excellent educator and she has become just that.
“Not only is she an exceptional teacher, she is wonderful to work with. Mrs. Dickey is helpful, kind, caring and a true asset to Elkton School. We are thankful to have her as part of our Elk Family!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.