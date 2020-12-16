Shaping minds and preparing students for their futures is a task not suited for everyone — a task not many will choose to take on.
Those like Citizen Teri Mize, Elkton Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for Grades five-eight, have not only taken up the mantle, but have excelled in doing so.
“Teri Mize is a wonderfully dedicated teacher, who not only has a passion for her job and loves to teach, but also consistently works to make her classroom a better place for all of her students,” EES Bookkeeper Carrie Hood said. “She goes out of her way to provide and meet each individual student’s needs.”
Teaching is something Mize has invested her time, effort and knowledge into during the past 27 years as a seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts instructor. She uses her own philosophy as a guide.
“My philosophy of education is to provide a safe, warm, cheerful and supporting environment where my students can express themselves, aid in the preparations of lessons and learn through fun and exciting lessons that pertain to their everyday lives,” Mize explained.
She developed these learned skills through her education which includes an associate of arts from Martin Methodist College (1990), a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Middle Tennessee State University (1993), a Master’s of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from MTSU (1998) and a Specialist in Education in Curriculum and Instruction from MTSU (2006).
But Mize’s inspiration came before then, from her grade-school teachers. And not just one.
“My first-grade teacher, Janice Arnett,” Mize said. “I always thought she was so pretty standing in front of the classroom, and I remember always being happy and smiling in her room.”
Nor two.
“Also, Jan Polly, my second-grade teacher, who had the most beautiful handwriting,” Mize added. “I loved to watch her write on the board and enjoyed her reading group.”
But three.
“Finally, Jeanene Merrell, my sixth, seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher,” Mize said. “Because she treated HER students like they were HER children.”
Mize goes above and beyond when contributing time into HER students as well. Not only does she host EES’s annual Halloween Costume Contest and its Christmas Ugly Sweater Contest — two of the student body’s most liked events — but she also sponsors Elkton School’s Jr. Beta Club and Scholastic Bowl Team.
When environmental changes such as Coronavirus interfere, some find ways to make a few changes and push on.
“She teaches with a creativity that makes learning fun and engaging for everyone,” Hood said. “She, like many others, have worked countless hours this year trying to reach and provide for all of her students, virtual and in-person, during this difficult time.
“She genuinely cares for her students.”
It would seem Mize’s instruction motivates on the home front as well. Her daughter Mary is at Martin Methodist in her third year of college and daughter Kelsey is a freshman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“Most adults can reflect on their educational experiences and recall a specific teacher that truly made a difference in their life,” Hood added. “That may have been a teacher who inspired or maybe a teacher who instilled a hope of a possibility not considered.”
“I have no doubt that there are many of her formers students, like myself, who would name Ms. Mize as one of those teachers.”
Thus, the torch passes on.
“We are grateful to have her here at Elkton School,” Hood concluded.
