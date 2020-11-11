When the world is struck with an ailment (i.e. Coronavirus) and mass confusion ignites, some people only want things to stay the same.
That was the case for Terry Jones, a Giles County citizen who refused to let trick-or-treating on the Square be canceled this year.
When Jones heard the event was going to be called off, he took to Facebook to unite the community for a common cause — children getting to be children at Halloween, complete with costumes and candy by means of trick-or-treating. On the Square.
“In a short amount of time, interest had been aroused and plans made to have the trick-or-treating for the children,” Giles Countian Darrell (Tuff) Armstrong said. “I highly doubt that without his questioning about the event, his dogged determination to make it happen and his constant reminding about it on Facebook that it would have happened.”
Since there was some doubt about store owners being able to purchase treats for the event, candy donations were organized through Facebook posts as well.
“Several people volunteered to help with candy donations and availability to help hand out the treats,” Armstrong added. “A lot of happy and excited children were given the chance to show off their outfits, and lots of candy and treats were handed out.”
Jones stated he was shocked by the amount of children and those who assisted with the event and seems to be eager to do it again next year.
Several people from the community took to Facebook to express their gratitude.
“It was an awesome turnout! I saw lots of smiling faces and the best costumes! Thanks for getting this started, Terry! Thanks to all who participated,” Amy Collins Harper said.
Ashley Meadows added, “We had a great time! Thanks for putting this together for the littles!”
“Y’all rock! Thank you for all that you did to make this happen,” Tina Hoskins Gatlin concluded.
Some comments suggested this year’s event was even larger than in years past.
“Terry Jones brought some citizens together today for a good cause,” Armstrong insisted. “I know the children are happy that he helped organize this event.”
Jones was overwhelmed by the response.
“I am totally out of words except THANK YOU to everyone,” Jones posted. “I went into this with only the little kids in mind... and to see the big, big turnout Saturday really made it worth it. Thanks also to all the volunteers and contributors. Without them, this wouldn’t have been as big as it was.”
