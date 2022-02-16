Centenarian Taliaferro Grant Eslick, better known as Tol or perhaps by the nickname Slick, seems to have captured the spirit and the secret of long life.
Born in Pulaski Feb. 2, 1922, and married to wife Doris for 72 years this past January, Eslick knows that kindness to others and the simple pleasures in life — like learning, the love of music, staying active and dedication to his faith, his family, friends and community — keep you young.
The lifelong Pulaski resident is well known throughout the community. He was well respected in school, as well as in the community his entire life, daughter Elaine Eslick McCord said.
With a fondness for birds, Eslick had two interesting pets as a youngster.
“When in grade school, he had a rooster that would do back flips and a pet crow named Jimmy. The crow would “Caw” at Tol when he called his name,” McCord said.
As a student at Giles County High School, Eslick was captain of the football and basketball teams, senior class president, student body and student council president and Prince of Personality. He played saxophone in the high school band, in Billy Hardiman’s Orchestra and later in the Serenaders.
Upon graduation, Eslick attended Marion Institute in Alabama before entering the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. He served as a naval aviator in World War II and was discharged early after his brother Mark Eslick Jr., also a naval aviator, was killed in action.
While Eslick was still on active duty, he met Doris Bouck on a blind date at the Kaneohe Bay Naval Air Station in Hawaii. They would marry Jan. 29, 1950, in Atlanta.
“Each spring when violets are in bloom, he picks some out of their yard for mom as she loves them,” McCord shared.
The couple have two daughters, McCord and Marcia Eslick Drayton, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
“He is well respected and adored by his family and has been an excellent role model for the family,” McCord said.
Eslick spent 50 years assisting local citizens with their insurance needs as an owner and co-owner of several agencies in Pulaski. He was also an active Lion’s Club and Chamber of Commerce member.
As a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, served as a deacon and as an elder.
He enjoys daily computer games and reading, and likes to stay active.
“He eats lots of fruits and vegetables and exercises daily; he can out eat anyone in the family on ice cream!” McCord said.
Proving that laughter is a contributor to long-life, Eslick has often regaled his family with self-effacing stories.
“While in naval aviator training, he was flying in an open cockpit training plane and was told to do a roll,” McCord recounted. “While upside down, he discovered he had failed to tighten his seat belt. He told the family that he quickly landed the plane and ran to the bathroom.”
McCord sums it up best.
“Dad is kind, humble and witty, an unselfish Christian man who never says a harsh word about anyone.”
