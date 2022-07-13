From coach to Giles County Schools’ assistant director, Citizen Tommy Hunter has devoted more than three decades to the education system and was chosen as the 2022 Supervisor of the Year.
“Mr. Hunter is an excellent teammate,” Middle/Secondary Supervisor Courtney Woods said. “He is very knowledgeable and willing to help with any situation or initiative.
“He is very deserving of Supervisor of the Year.”
Hunter began his teaching career in 1988 in Elementary P.E. and as a football and basketball coach in Harris County, Ga.
He continued to coach over the next 16 years and taught science for more than a decade before becoming an assistant principal/athletic director at Elkmont High School in 2004.
“What a blessing it is to work with Mr. Hunter,” Coordinated School Health Coordinator Melecia Lambert said. “He always goes above and beyond to help in any way he can.
“The Giles County School System is truly blessed to have such a dedicated and knowledgeable individual.”
Hunter was the principal at Ardmore High School from 2008-15, the executive director of HR and operations in Limestone County Schools for more than three years, a teacher at the Giles County Alternative School and assistant principal at Giles County High School before becoming district support supervisor in August 2020 and moving into the assistant director role recently.
Hunter has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience — 34 years in education with 17 in teaching and coaching and 17 in administration.
“Mr. Hunter is such an asset to the Giles County School System,” Southside Elementary Principal Carmen Hayes said. “He serves the teachers and students of Giles County well.
“Mr. Hunter is willing to help in any way possible when addressing matters of truancy from joining administrators on home visits up to appearing in court,” she said. “He handles communication with administrators professionally and promptly, and I am always able to get information quickly from him.”
Hunter said he was inspired to become an educator because of having been “very blessed to have outstanding teachers and coaches in my school career.”
“I enjoyed school and had a strong desire to teach and coach,” he said. “I had a particularly influential teacher named Nancy Giles who inspired me to become a teacher.
“She always went above and beyond the call of duty to make class special for her students.”
Hunter received his education from Auburn University in 1988 with a B.S. in Health and Human Performance, a Biology Certification from Auburn University, Athens St. University in 1991, an M.S. in Physical Education from the University of North Alabama in 1997, an Educational Leadership Certificate from UNA in 2003 and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from UNA in 2006.
“Effective teaching begins with establishing a positive rapport with students and truly caring about them as individuals,” Hunter said of his own teaching philosophy. “Educators can never be too busy to get to know their students. A student’s physical and emotional needs must be met before effective learning can take place.
“Although the phrase has become a cliché, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Human beings want to be valued and treated with dignity and respect. Good educators treat everyone with kindness and truly seek to bring out the best in them.
“Teachers and administrators must be willing to put forth the time and effort to make sure they possess the knowledge and skills to effectively educate students. Effective educators continue to learn throughout their lives, and while experience is crucial, the world is constantly changing, and educators should always stay abreast of the most current research and technology.”
Hunter was born in Moulton, Ala., and currently resides in Ardmore, Ala., with wife of 25 years Dawn McPherson Hunter. The couple have two children, Colt Hunter and Grace Hunter.
Hunter attends Elkton Road Baptist Church in Athens, Ala., and enjoys hunting, fishing and watching sports.
“He is a patient and kind human being,” Bridgeforth Middle School Principal Lori Herd said. “Always willing to answer questions and lend a helping hand. Very knowledgeable, and if he doesn’t know the answer, he will help you find it.”
“Mr. Hunter has not forgotten what it’s like to be a teacher or administrator, and he always leads with that perspective in mind,” Hayes concluded. “He is very deserving of this recognition, and Giles County is lucky to
have him.”
