Many professionals go about their daily careers and fulfill the required duties of their job without hesitation. Some work, however, demands more than skill alone but heart as well.
Those who work with Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) Trey Brock attribute those traits to him.
“I feel like he goes above and beyond the call of duty at times,” nominator and Giles EMS Administrative Assistant Chastity Hobbs said.
“He actually met an elderly patient who was unable to take care of her grass because she was going into the hospital,” Hobbs said. “After [his] shift, he went home, got his lawnmower and went and cut her grass for her.”
She said Brock was also the main responder in an incident that involved an adolescent being bitten by a dog.
“He got the child to the hospital and responded without hesitation to the situation,” Hobbs said, adding that he “worked the call with amazing effort.”
Giles EMS Paramedic Amber Remagen said she has known Brock since she began working for EMS in 2015, and has really gotten to know him within the past year after his return to EMS and the pair becoming partners.
Remagen said she “was a little nervous at first” about the partnership with only barely knowing Brock, “but quickly that nervousness went away after just a few shifts together.”
“To say I trust him with my life isn’t an exaggeration,” she said. “Every day I get on the truck with him, we are sent into unpredictable situations, sometimes dangerous for our safety as providers, but there’s always that stress of knowing we’ve got people’s lives in our hands.
“I can always trust him to have my back as both a coworker and a friend.”
Remagen said Brock is someone she can laugh with and also have a “serious heart-to-heart” when needed.
“Even though I know he has a lot going on, balancing work life and being gone from home for 24 or more hours at a time and life as a father and fiancé, he will go above and beyond for those he cares about or who needs help,” she added. “As Chastity said, he even went and used his personal equipment to mow the yard of a patient we had transported to the hospital the day before who was worried about not being able to care for her yard.”
Remagen said Brock even told her not to tell anyone of his intentions of doing that work.
Oops.
“He has even gone out of his way to offer to do things to help around my parents’ house as we’ve dealt with health struggles of my parents, even directly going to my parents to tell them because he knew I wouldn’t pass it on to cause him more stress,” she said. “I’m really glad to not only call Trey a coworker, but a friend, because even after over 20 years as an AEMT for southern Tennessee, he has proven this is his calling time and time again, both on and off the truck.”
Hobbs spoke about a few more of Brock’s qualities as well.
“He is a great dad and spends quality time with his family and children,” Hobbs said. “He also spends time with his EMS family, he volunteers for extra shifts, swaps shifts and helps out his co-workers the best he can.”
Hobbs said Brock “will do a favor for anyone who needs anything” and is deserving of the Citizen Spotlight recognition because of how “kind-hearted, hardworking and motivated” he is — not to mention his willingness to provide the desserts for EMS dinners.
“He is always considerate and cares for his co-workers and his patients,” Hobbs concluded. “He is a mentor and treats everyone with respect.
“We are proud to have Trey as a member of our Giles EMS family.”
