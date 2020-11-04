To say that Citizen Verlin Collins has devoted her career to the education, enlightenment and consideration of and to the community of Ardmore would be an understatement. As the director of the Ardmore Public Library for 25 years, she was instrumental in its physical growth and in the growth of its programs.
“Throughout her journey, she has been at the helm guiding the library to a successful and productive future,” current Director Nickie Tucker said. “At her urging, the library has gone through many positive changes.”
According to Tucker, Collins began her career at the library in 1995 and has overseen a tremendous amount of growth in the last quarter century, including a transition to computerized circulation and cataloging, the move into a new building and two expansions of that structure.
“Verlin played a vital role in the library moving into the newer location,” Tucker said. “She also worked toward receiving support for the additional rooms to be added on the library.”
The Hazel Green High School graduate received her business degree from Athens State University and holds a Public Library Management Certificate.
“While at the library, she wanted to encourage children to enjoy reading and worked diligently on preparing summer reading programs to promote learning,” Tucker added.
Collins and husband Don have been married for 43 years and have one son, Sean. She is an active member of Lighthouse Baptist in Toney, Ala., where she plays piano. In her spare time, she enjoys listening to gospel quartets, gardening, birdwatching, traveling and, of course, reading.
Collins’ caring attitude for others and her community is not limited only to her library duties.
“Verlin is always thinking of and encouraging others,” Tucker said. “She has been known to offer rides to and from church to people who wanted to attend but needed a way to get there.”
While Collins retired in September, she has left an indelible mark on the Ardmore Public Library and all who have and will continue to benefit from her time there.
“The Ardmore community appreciates all Verlin Collins has done to support the library throughout the years,” Tucker concluded. “During the retirement reception, a steady stream of former and present board members, employees, volunteers and patrons filed through the library door to show their appreciation. No doubt, Verlin will be deeply missed by all. She is wished the best of luck and a happy retirement.”
