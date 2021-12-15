Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard was presented with the A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Award as the 2020-21 School System Administrator of the Year for District 6 in November.
This honor, awarded by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA), recognizes the integrity, ethics, citizenship and sportsmanship demonstrated by Beard as the leader of Giles County’s athletics program.
“Dr. Vickie Beard is valuable to sports and our school system because she has mud on her boots,” Richland School Principal Micah Landers said. “She has been a teacher, a guidance counselor, a principal, and now as director, she sees the impact that sports have on the community, our schools and our students.”
Beard’s impact on the students and faculty of Giles County extends far beyond the recognition she most recently received. Since stepping in as acting director of schools in June 2019, Beard has not only worked to implement her vision for the Giles County educational system, but in the words of PreK-5 Instructional Supervisor April Sakowicz, has “steadfastly led our district through all of the COVID-19 challenges faced by our students, teachers, staff, school leaders and families.”
Giles County School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool added, “She has taken on a lot in a very short amount of time and I’ve never seen her waver once in either addressing an issue or taking on the task of defining and understanding the problem, policy or question at hand.”
Beard’s vision for the Giles County School System (GCSS) is to Grow, Connect, Serve and Succeed (also GCSS!).
“Dr. Beard leads by example,” Grade 6-12 Instructional Supervisor Courtney Woods said. “She truly demonstrates her desire to grow, connect and serve so the Giles County School System can be successful”
“Dr. Beard understands how to create and guide meaningful, collective action,” added Special Education Supervisor Mitzi Jones. “Her ability to help multiple colleagues focus on a unified vision is what allows her leadership to move our school system forward and improve the quality of education for all Giles County students.”
To accomplish her vision, Beard has implemented four core values for the school district:
1. Daily quest for
excellence.
2. Courage to pursue student-centered success.
3. Stakeholder
collaboration.
4. Unwavering
perseverance.
Beard emphasizes transparency in all her decision-making, so the third core value has come into play regularly throughout Beard’s tenure as director.
According to Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacey, “Dr. Beard consistently seeks input from stakeholders to make decisions for the school system.”
Beard has often asked the public to weigh in on important issues in meetings and via online polling.
“Dr. Beard is accessible to all stakeholders,” said Supervisor of District Support Tommy Hunter. “She truly cares about the people in Giles County and works diligently to make sure all students in the Giles County School System receive the best education possible.”
Federal Programs Supervisor Penny Monks recognized that “Dr. Beard is a visionary leader who promotes success by collaborating, communicating, engaging and empowering others inside and outside of the organization to pursue excellence in learning.”
The success of students and teachers are the driving force behind all that Beard does.
“Dr. Beard always has the students and teachers at the heart of any decision. She is an inspirational leader who empowers others to go above and beyond to accomplish their goals,” Sakowicz said. “She truly transforms our district’s vision into reality, and we are blessed by her leadership.”
Vanderpool added, “In Dr. Beard, I think we have found a director of schools who is not only grounded in our system, but also willing to reach out beyond her own capacity to make sure our kids, teachers, administrators and staff all succeed.”
In her time as director, Beard has introduced a new English Language Arts curriculum featuring high-quality instructional materials, as well as common formative assessments to track academic progress.
“Dr. Beard is always focused on doing what is best for students; that is the determining factor that drives her decision making for our district,” CTE Director Amy Roberts said.
In November, Beard worked with the Financial Management Office to secure bonuses for faculty and staff. And in the last year, Beard worked with the School Board and County Commission to bring a building renovation plan out of stagnation and into action. The first phases of this plan, which focus on the health and safety of students and faculty, should begin by early next year.
“From what I would call an unstable educational environment to a pandemic to tackling learning loss to teacher training and retention to facility upgrades and clean air concerns, she has established one of the best teams possible to slay this dragon and has done so on the fly,” Vanderpool said.
Together with her team at the Central Office and the School Board, Beard has worked to update, streamline and modernize school system policies to match TSBA model policies, updating legal references as necessary.
Beard lives by example, as well.
“She is a lifelong learner who is currently adding an endorsement to her teaching license in order to better understand the field of Special Education,” Sakowicz said.
Instructional Technology and Professional Development Coordinator Christine Horn added, “Dr. Beard is the embodiment of quality, both as a leader and as a person. Her love for Giles County is evident in her strong desire for it to be the best.”
Minor Hill School Library Media Specialist Rachel James echoed that sentiment.
“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Beard as our director of schools,” James said. “She is our hometown hero, deeply invested in our schools and in the success of everyone in the district. Dr. Beard exemplifies integrity and heart in her leadership every day.”
