Chances are, if you have listened to a high school sporting event or a Martin Methodist College athletic broadcast over the past decade, you have heard the smooth baritone voice of Citizen Wade Neely.
Neely has kept fans in the know when it comes to all of their favorite sports teams with a level of professionalism and quality which is rare for a small market such as Pulaski.
The sports broadcaster, who has served as the sports information director and assistant athletic director for athletic communications for Martin Methodist College for the last nine years, is a graduate of Giles County High School. He pursued a degree in Electronic Media Communication at Middle Tennessee State University during which time he served as a production assistant with the Tennessee Titans Radio Network and worked with various student media organizations.
Neely returned to Pulaski to become a familiar voice on local radio station WKSR as sports director and a morning drive time host.
“You won’t find anybody more dedicated to and more enthusiastic about what he does than Wade Neely,” former WKSR Station Manager Scott Stewart said. “He is always a professional and great at his job. He cares about Martin Methodist and his community, and that’s good for all of us. I’m proud to call Wade my friend and look forward to the next time we share the airwaves together.”
He continued his time in radio production in Clarksville with WJZM where he served as a talk show host and producer while also serving as a reporter and columnist for the Clarksville Sports Network.
But Neely felt the call of home and, after a year in Clarksville, returned to Pulaski to accept the position with MMC, thus ending his full-time career in radio but beginning an exciting new one in sports information.
Neely’s current position allows him to employ the skills he has developed throughout his career writing, broadcasting, managing social media, updating the goredhawks.com website and helping coordinate game days for all of the institution’s 19 varsity intercollegiate teams. Neely rebranded the school’s athletics website in 2016 and a similar rebranding is once again on the horizon if the college joins the University of Tennessee System.
For his efforts at Martin Methodist, Neely was named the 2019 Southern States Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year.
“His duties with Martin Methodist College as our assistant athletic director for athletic communications is extremely valuable to our successes within our athletic venues, whether it is a traditional home game, a valuable conference game or a national tournament competition,” MMC Senior Director of Athletics Jeff Bain said. “Wade’s professional demeanor is valued, respected and appreciated. He single-handedly performs his professional duties over all 19 sport teams. He brings a tremendous amount of creditability and brand recognition to both our institutional and community brand of excellence.”
Neely still finds time to maintain a presence in the regional sports media landscape. The Pulaski native has covered all four of the state’s professional sports teams including the Titans, Nashville Predators, Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Soccer Club. In addition, Neely has worked for the United States Men and Women’s National Soccer teams on numerous occasions, both in Nashville and as far away as Jacksonville, Fla. He has served numerous roles for U.S. Soccer, including roles with statistics, television production and serving as a pitch side photo marshal.
Neely is perhaps best known locally for his role as the “Voice of the Bobcats,” a Giles County High School football mainstay over the past decade in the booth. Neely continues to work with the station on a host of athletic broadcasts in his spare time.
Even outside his career in athletics, Neely is an avid sports fan and aficionado of rare facts, statistics and sports memorabilia. He is also a certified CrossFit Level 1 athletic trainer, where he coaches classes weekly at P’Town Strength and Fitness.
“Wade welcomed, encouraged, pushed, pulled and partnered with us newcomers to the P’Town Strength and Fitness family,” fellow CrossFitter Karen Higgins said. “Wade’s love for CrossFit and helping others is a great combination to help others further achieve their fitness goals. Like Wade says, ‘Life has its up and downs. We call them squats.’”
