Someone whose past brings them honor and praise in the present is a Citizen worthy of recognition. 92-year-old Waylon Denton is just that kind of man.
Denton, who recently received a resolution from the Tennessee House of Representatives honoring him for his service during the Korean War, was wounded twice during his time serving with Company C, 38th Infantry Regiment, Second Division and was given several accolades for his duty.
Those many honors include the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Korean Service Medal with Silver Star, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Japan Occupation Medal.
As with all who are devoted to serving this country, Denton’s military service put him in harm’s way while keeping him away from the ones he loved, a testimony to both.
“Whereas, while no offering can properly relay our gratitude for his bravery and dedication to preserving the blessed freedom that is inseparable from our American heritage and ideals, it is most appropriate that we should honor Mr. Denton to the full extent of our ability, as he has made untold and innumerable sacrifices to preserve the liberties we enjoy today,” the resolution stated.
Denton was born May 31, 1929, in the Brick Church community where he later attended Beech Hill School. He and Maudie Pratt took their vows May 31, 1952, and were married 58 years before her death in 2010.
The couple had three children, Glenn Denton of Lebanon, Betty Guthrie and Belinda Parsley, both of Pulaski; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
As a hard worker who believed in supporting his family, granddaughter-in-law and nominator Tonya Guthrie said that Denton worked in construction building highways and roads the majority of his life.
Denton having assisted in the construction of interstates 65 and 24, daughter Betty Guthrie said, “they very seldom travel anywhere that he doesn’t comment that he helped build the roads they are traveling on.”
He is a member of New Zion Baptist Church and has taught men’s Sunday school for several years.
“While working in construction, he was given the nickname ‘Preacher,’” Tonya said. “He could always be found sharing his faith in God with the other workers and still today with everyone he comes in contact with.”
Some of Denton’s many hobbies over the years have included deer, coon, rabbit and squirrel hunting. Tonya said while he misses that, he now enjoys watching westerns on television, even those he has probably seen “at least twice.”
One of Tonya’s fondest memories with “Paw Paw and Meemaw” is of playing Rook every Friday night for four years while she courted his grandson Jason.
“Paw Paw tells everyone about those times and says that he was the only reason I married Jason,” she added. “He has a great sense of humor. Always joking with everyone he meets and never meets a stranger.”
If you are looking for a laugh or a conversation with a former serviceman, you need not look much farther than the Little General Store each morning where Tonya said he will be “having breakfast and solving the world’s problems with all his friends around the ‘Table of Wisdom.’”
If not there, you might catch him while he is having lunch at “various places in town.”’
“When you see him in town, have a seat, sit and talk a while,” Tonya insisted. “He’ll find something to argue about and teach you a thing or two in the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.