Primary education provides the building blocks for the future, for all students alike. While greatness is achieved by many, valedictorian is an honor of excellence earned by only a few.
18-year-old Giles County High School student and valedictorian Webb Stewart received much praise and admiration from those who have gotten to know him along the way.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching Webb Stewart for two years,” GCHS visual arts teacher Alex Carroll said. “It is through my experience as an artist and as an art teacher (for the past three years) that I can honestly say Webb Stewart is one of the most exceptionally gifted and creative students I have ever met and taught.
“Webb’s talent, creativity and pure love for being an artist is shown through his unique approaches to new media and concepts,” she added. “Webb has an interesting eye for things, and he takes that unique out-of-the-box perspective and transforms it into something special with his artwork.”
“Webb is an exceptional young man and I have felt lucky to have had him in my Digital Arts and Design classes,” fellow teacher Meredith Craig said. “His drive for perfection is amazing, and that alone allows him to stand out in class and among his peers.”
After a summer of work, quality time with family and preparations for college, Stewart will pursue a degree in animation and explore film production at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, his mother, Sarah Stewart, said.
“Webb never ceases to amaze me in what he can do when he sets his mind to it,” she said. “He does what’s right even if it’s unpopular and I feel this has taken him a long way.”
When asked about her son’s talents, Stewart said she supposed it really stood out as he began to read.
“He read so much that I couldn’t keep him in books,” Stewart said. “He picked up drawing early as well, and has pages and pages of characters which should help him in character development in animation in the future.”
“His ear for music was obvious early but more notably in music class at age 8,” she said, adding that he played around on a youth keyboard before starting piano lessons. “He has composed multiple songs and performed several in recitals, which amazes me.
“I believe he is inspired by the desire to influence others to appreciate and enjoy various forms of art,” his mom said. “I also think art and music help sharpen his creative mind.”
While Stewart enjoys playing piano, drawing and online gaming, he is also a student of many talents who dedicates time to community and
organizational efforts as well.
“I’ve known Webb for a long time, and he is certainly an outstanding Christian young man,” First National Bank Vice President/Student Advisory Board Program Coordinator Tracy Griggs said. “His participation on the board has been phenomenal. He has participated in probably just about every community event with the bank board that we have had this year.”
At church, Stewart puts his musical talents to good use.
“Webb currently serves as the piano player for our student praise band,” First Baptist Church Pastor of Student Ministry Dustin Toone said. “He helps to lead our students in worship on Wednesday nights, as well as the church as a whole on our Youth Sundays.”
He said Stewart’s participation also included piano solos for various church services and with student ministry events like last summer’s free car wash.
“Webb has been actively involved in GCHS Interact Club (a student service club of Rotary) for four years, serving as co-president this year,” teacher Ginna Waggoner said. “Over the years, he has participated in several community outreach projects such as Cops and Kids, Veterans Alliance breakfasts, Rural Food Delivery and WKSR radio auctions.”
With graduation this week, the focus now turns to the future.
“For Webb it is certainly bright,” Griggs said. “His future is going to look really good. He is very talented, very gifted, just a very intelligent young man…
“He can be whatever he sets his mind to, and I know he will do it well.”
“Webb’s skill can only improve under the direction of such a profound college as Savannah College of Art and Design,” Carroll said. “I am truly honored that I had a chance to have him in my classroom; students like him only come around ever so often.
“I’m excited to see how he excels in his future endeavors.”
His mom looks forward to what is to come, and how it will foster her son’s talents.
“Webb will be surrounded by people who all have creative interests, which will be different for him,” she said. “I picture him thriving in that environment.”
Though Stewart is now leaving GCHS for life’s next chapter, his impact there will remain and clearly be remembered.
“His dedication and commitment to Interact has made Webb a role model for other club members,” Waggoner concluded. “There is no doubt in my mind that he will be successful in his career in digital art; we will hear about him.
“On a personal note, I am going to miss Webb; he has been a joy for me to work with.”
