CS-Nelson & Teri Montero

Nelson and Teri Montero go above and beyond to serve the athletes of Richland School and are always ready to lend a helping hand, whatever the need may be.   Submitted

A community is only as strong as the pillars that are in its midst, and the Richland Athletics Program has two such pillars: Citizens Nelson and Teri Montero.

Amy Bass said she nominated the Monteros because “they have done so much for Richland School as far as the football program, running the concession stand and setting up a concession stand for the soccer and baseball games — and their son only plays football.”

