A community is only as strong as the pillars that are in its midst, and the Richland Athletics Program has two such pillars: Citizens Nelson and Teri Montero.
Amy Bass said she nominated the Monteros because “they have done so much for Richland School as far as the football program, running the concession stand and setting up a concession stand for the soccer and baseball games — and their son only plays football.”
Richland football coach Nick Patterson said the Monteros “run almost all the outdoor sports programs’ concession stands and don’t make anything on that, obviously. They just do it because they love to help and love to do that.”
“They do so much as far as the hard work they put in getting it together, making sure they have everything they need and running it,” Bass said. “They don’t benefit from it in any way, they just do it.”
The Monteros have two children, Tyler, a junior who plays football at Richland, and Felicity, a sophomore who attends school at Giles County High School.
“In general, they fill needs when needs are there, in more ways than I could even talk about,” Patterson said. “For instance, during the cold spell, they were worried about the players having long-sleeve shirts under their jersey so they went out and bought those for players who might not have it.
“Just always willing to give their time, their money and their energy.”
“They are just always really nice, never a bad thing to say, they are just really good people,” Bass said of the couple she has known through the athletic events for many years.
“I know they are always just working, working, working,” she said, adding that they arrive at 3 p.m. on game day to “get things ready and cooked up.”
“Then, they go run at game time and sit down to watch their son play,” Bass said. “As soon as halftime hits, by golly they are back in the concession stands just working, working.”
“I mean like the refrigerator went out, and they went to Nashville to get one, and they didn’t have one, so they went to Huntsville the same day to get one,” Bass said. “That’s their time, their money that they are running up and down the road doing stuff.”
Other attributes Bass said she has heard parents say about the Monteros include them “being about the team, not wanting just their kid to do great but they are for all the kids doing great and always being willing to help out and not expecting anything in return.”
“If there is a need of any sort, they are going to be there to help,” Patterson concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.