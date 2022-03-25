Spring is in the air! And if you are like most of us, you have the urge to cull unused items, clean and re-organize. So, while you’re at it, why not make a few bucks on those no longer needed and gently used items from the closets, cupboards, attic and basement? Organize a good old-fashioned yard or garage sale — after all, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
Here are some tips and tricks that will help you to get the most benefit from your sale.
When planning your sale, choosing the right time is essential. Most people plan for a Friday-Saturday sale date. By beginning on a Friday, you can organize and whet the appetite of browsers on large or rare items or the ones you want to make the most money on. Buyers can return on Saturday to close the deal, having had the chance to make arrangements for moving large items.
If you live in a subdivision, you can also see if any of the neighbors are planning sales and band together for the event.
Even if you decide to go solo, be sure to pick a date and stick to it, rain or shine. One of the biggest benefits of having a sale is the deadline that forces you to declutter and get things organized.
Set a start time; some people like to cruise the sales early, but 8 a.m. or so is a good start time. Shoppers tend to thin around noon and that’s a good time to close up shop, especially if you are hosting for two days.
Go through your house and pull out anything you don’t want or need; sometimes you have to be brutal about it to be successful at decluttering.
The more you plan ahead, the better. Go ahead and write up descriptions of items and price them, you can even price them as you declutter. As you price, think about negotiating with buyers and what you will actually take once you discount an item.
When it comes to yard sales, not all items are created equally. Baby and children’s items sell well as do kitchen gadgets, dishes and cookware. Adult clothing does less well. Do some research on what best sellers are in your area.
Make sure your items are clean and looking their best, well organized and displayed — and price everything clearly. Have a $1 item area and be prepared to make change by having the cash on hand.
Finally, don’t forget to advertise your sale ahead of time by using your local newspaper, radio, social media and posting fliers.
