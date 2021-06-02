Trail of Tears Center Celebrates Spring Festival, Public Art Dedication

The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center hosted its first Spring Festival May 29, which is intended to be an annual event. During the event, a new public art exhibit, installed in the viaduct on the Pleasant Run Eco Trail, was dedicated, with artist Bernice Davidson and many town representatives in attendance.
Davidson completed three large paintings during 2020 while in residence at The Farm in Summertown thanks to funding from non-profit Plenty International. These works are the culmination of decades of thought, research and fund-raising in coordination with the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
Davidson has had a lifelong desire to mark the Trail of Tears with public artworks, so this installation holds a special place in her heart.
“I’d like to change the fact that I never learned about this in school,” she said. “That’s an injustice.”
The lifesize paintings depict Wilma Mankiller, activist and principal chief of the Cherokee Nation from 1985-95; Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee syllabary, allowing the Cherokee language to be written; and a covered wagon being pulled by oxen.
The neglected viaduct was chosen by Davidson as the location for the installation.
“I love to take an unlovely place and make it beautiful,” said the public works artist.
Displayed alongside Davidson’s work are drawings and paintings depicting the Trail of Tears made by elementary students in the early and mid 2000s when Davidson did a series of teaching artist residencies in the Giles County Schools. Davidson’s wish is that the young artists, who are now adults and may even have children of their own, be identified so they may see their work on display. The student artwork hung in the viaduct were done by: Houston Welch, Nicole Garner, Daylin Taylor, Wynonna Welch, Morgan Britt, Stephanie Packard, Justin Tatum, Jaren Thompson, Jacob Johnson, Katie Caldwell, Stephanie Walker, Katie Pitts, Christie Caldaro, Keaira Randolph and a child identified only as Brett.
One of the featured student artists, Morgan Britt, learned of her artwork being included when her mother walked through the installation over the weekend.
“The whole painting came back and what I was trying to relay to the viewer,” she said. “It’s such an honor to be included in this project.”
In addition to the paintings, there are beautiful glass mosaic benches installed at the Interpretive Center which depict the names of the Native Americans from the 1830 Trail of Tears muster roll.
“Those are the names they gave the military when they were ripped from their homes,” Davidson said.
During the dedication, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford and Vice-Mayor Pat Miles spoke, praising the work done by the board of the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center Memorial Committee.
“We live in a country where we recognize and acknowledge the mistakes we’ve made,” Miles said, recognizing the strides the Interpretive Center has made in addressing the atrocities of the Trail of Tears.
Ford said of the artwork, “This is pretty amazing. It’s an incredible way to bring this part of our history to life.”
Pulaski Alderman and Pulaski Assembly of God Pastor Ricky Keith offered a blessing, and vendor Francesca Craig offered a blessing in her native Chamorro.
Ann Storey, who was the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce during the center’s founding, dedicated a memorial plaque installed in the center to Vicky (Spitsfire) Garland. Garland was the Tennessee Trail of Tears Historian and a longtime board member for the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center Memorial Committee, integral to the foundation and ongoing success of the center. She died March 14, 2021, so her family members were in attendance to accept the dedication in her honor.
The Wolastokwik dancers were at the festival with their dance and drum performances. A highlight for the children present was the “Candy Dance,” during which the children alternated dancing and collecting candy that had been scattered throughout the drum circle.
Information and updates are available on the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center website gcptrailoftears.com, Facebook page at @GilesCountyTennesseeTrailofTears and Instagram @gilescotrailoftearsmemorial. The Interpretive Center is currently open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and by appointment.
