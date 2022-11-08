The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center held its annual commemorative walk Nov. 5, honoring and remembering the Cherokee who passed through Giles County on the Bell and Benge Routes in 1838. The walk itself was abbreviated due to the rain, but the event remained a touching tribute.
Ray Pennington opened with a blessing. The headdresses, masks and clothing he created remain on display in the center. These pieces, crafted from feathers and skins from animals such as coyote, deer, bear, wolf, turkey and fox represent each of the seven Cherokee clans.
Recording artist Saranade Star from Salt Lake City, Utah, played and sang as the crowds gathered and mingled. Visitors were offered the opportunity to be smudged with sage by Echota Cherokee leader Foy Southard. The walk was led by a flag corps and circled the center grounds.
Peggy Tatum, chairman of the board of the Giles County Tennessee Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center, addressed the crowd, describing the work done over the year by the organization’s volunteers.
Tatum read Private John G. Burnett’s Story of the Removal of the Cherokees, written in 1890 when the author was an old man. It was a firsthand account of the atrocities committed against the Cherokee people, and a heartbreaking description of the suffering and loss experienced along the Trail of Tears. Burnett’s writing was a scathing condemnation of the acts of the government which arrested, and removed at bayonet-point the Cherokee people from their Smoky Mountain homes.
“Covetousness on the part of the white race was the cause of all that the Cherokees had to suffer,” Burnett wrote, which he said led to the “blackest chapter in the pages of American history.”
Burnett had lived amongst the Cherokee, learned their language and served as an interpreter during the relocation. He wrote that he did all he could to “alleviate their suffering” during their journey. He watched as countless Cherokee succumbed to pneumonia brought on by the cold and sleeping on the ground with no fire for warmth, left to be buried in unmarked graves on the roadside.
Burnett shared his story in the hopes that future generations would not forget what happened, a goal shared by the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
“As long as we remember, future generations will, too,” Tatum said.
Thea Nietfeld of Tahlequah, Okla., spoke on behalf of artist Dena Coleman who spearheaded an art exchange that was unveiled at the event. Coleman’s project “Art for our Ancestors’’ features works of art from students of Cherokee descent who live in Tahlequah. The students listened to Cherokee stories as they created their art, and took the assignment seriously.
“They were artists doing important work for their heritage,” said Nietfeld.
These pieces will be mounted in the viaduct alongside the artwork from Giles County students that were installed last year.
Southard explained that it is important to “preserve our heritage and ways of life for seven generations,” and this art is a part of that “the children may not have known without [Coleman’s] program.”
Artist Bernice Davidson discussed her life’s work memorializing the Trail of Tears through art. She decided early in life to eschew materialism because “it was a materialist culture that ripped those people off” and led to what she called the American Holocaust that cut short the lives of thousands of indigenous people.
“Say their names,” Davidson implored, referring to the Cherokee individuals who are listed on the muster rolls, which she has referenced in creating mosaic art pieces honoring those individuals, which are located in Giles County.
Davidson informed the crowd that she was working to bring the StoryCorps project to Giles County and Tahlequah to record and share the stories of indigenous people in both cities.
Potential volunteers or anyone who would like more information about the Interpretive Center, should email [email protected] or find them on Facebook at “Giles County Tennessee Trail of Tears.”
The Interpretive Center is located at 220 Stadium St. in Pulaski and is open Sunday-Monday 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as well as by appointment.
