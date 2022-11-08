The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center held its annual commemorative walk Nov. 5, honoring and remembering the Cherokee who passed through Giles County on the Bell and Benge Routes in 1838. The walk itself was abbreviated due to the rain, but the event remained a touching tribute.

Ray Pennington opened with a blessing. The headdresses, masks and clothing he created remain on display in the center. These pieces, crafted from feathers and skins from animals such as coyote, deer, bear, wolf, turkey and fox represent each of the seven Cherokee clans.

20221105_091506 web.jpg

The day’s activities also included a smudging ceremony.   Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221105_100411 web.jpg

The Giles County Trail of Tears’ annual Commemorative Walk was an abbreviated, but no less touching tribute, Nov. 5, due to inclement weather.   Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen

