Not a baker? Need a yummy dessert in a hurry? Then a no bake pie is just what you’re looking for. These easy dessert gems will make guests and family alike think you’ve slaved all day in the kitchen.
Who doesn’t like the combination of chocolate and peanut butter? Better yet, who wouldn’t like it in a pie? This recipe will satisfy any dessert lover of this combo.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
9-inch pre-made chocolate graham cracker crust
1 Cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter, your choice
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 Cups powdered sugar
8-ounce carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
Beat peanut butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat until smooth, then add in the whipped topping and beat until smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.
Pour filling into the crust, evening out the top with a knife or spatula; chill for at least an hour before serving.
Garnish with chopped peanuts, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, chocolate chips or shavings or even chopped peanut butter cups, and enjoy.
This no bake banana cream pie will give you the flavor of the fluffy old fashioned work with way less the time and effort.
Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie
1 Cup cold 2 percent milk
3.4-ounce package instant vanilla pudding mix
1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
12-ounce carton frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
9-inch graham cracker crust
2 medium firm bananas, sliced
Additional banana slices, optional
In a large bowl, whisk milk, pudding mix and vanilla for 2 minutes or until mixture thickens; fold in 3 cups of whipped topping.
Pour 1 1/3 cups pudding mixture into pie crust; layer with banana slices and remaining pudding mixture then top with remaining whipped topping; if desired, garnish with additional banana slices and refrigerate until serving.
No bake s’more pie… enough said.
Dreamy S’more Pie
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream
13-ounce jar Nutella
9-inch graham cracker crust
3 cups miniature marshmallows
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and cream until thickened; add Nutella and beat until combined. Spoon into crust, cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
Just before serving, top with marshmallows; press gently into filling. If desired, heat marshmallows with a kitchen torch until lightly browned, 30-45 seconds.
This no bake pie is reminiscent of a cheesecake and the flavors can be easily switched up with any can of pie filling on top, ice cream syrup, nuts or whatever you’re in the mood for.
Easy Cream Cheese Pie
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup lemon juice
2 Cups cherry pie filling
9-inch prepared graham cracker crust
Cream together cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth; add lemon juice and blend well. Pour into graham cracker crust.
Top with fruit pie filling; chill 2 hours before serving.
Alternatively, you can use cherry, strawberry or blueberry pie filling. You could also use apple and sprinkle with cinnamon, or top with caramel sauce for a caramel apple pie. Or sprinkle with chopped pecans along with chocolate and caramel sauce for a turtle version. The combinations are limitless.
