received_392702682971088.jpeg

Pastor Zach Moffatt and the Rev. Laura McMasters lead a Unity March around the perimeter of the Giles County Courthouse Tuesday.   Photo Courtesy of Keith Perkins

Leaders and citizens of Giles County gathered at the Courthouse Tuesday for a Unity Walk. The gathering, organized by Senior Pastor Zach Moffatt of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, along with the Rev. Laura McMasters, the Rev. Amy Stoker and Keidron Turner, sought to take a stand against “the forces of hatred and division” they had witnessed in the community.

Moffatt spoke to the gathered crowd, saying, “Today is a day for our community to gather together — democrat and republican and independent, gay and straight, black and white, young and old — recognizing that while we all have different opinions, different world-views and differences on policy, we stand together to say that hatred is wrong. Division is wrong. Sowing fear is wrong.

