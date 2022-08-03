Leaders and citizens of Giles County gathered at the Courthouse Tuesday for a Unity Walk. The gathering, organized by Senior Pastor Zach Moffatt of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, along with the Rev. Laura McMasters, the Rev. Amy Stoker and Keidron Turner, sought to take a stand against “the forces of hatred and division” they had witnessed in the community.
Moffatt spoke to the gathered crowd, saying, “Today is a day for our community to gather together — democrat and republican and independent, gay and straight, black and white, young and old — recognizing that while we all have different opinions, different world-views and differences on policy, we stand together to say that hatred is wrong. Division is wrong. Sowing fear is wrong.
“Today, we stand for love which unites, which banishes hatred, which casts out fear, and which brings us together in a diverse community of people who seek to serve, comfort, gather and welcome all.”
Moffatt added, “Pulaski is a place that has seen hatred in our past and has worked hard to change the direction of our story. We are better. We know better. We can be better.”
Rev. Stoker led a prayer that asked for community members to be “freed from believing and speaking lies against one another. Freed from following the narrow loyalties and selfish isolation. Freed from fear and distrust, from false pride and self-conceit. Freed from the lust of power that often comes from tearing others down.”
Following their words, Rev. McMasters led the the liturgy, which included the refrain, “We gather in Peace. We walk in Hope. We pray for Unity.”
The participants walked the perimeter or the Courthouse in prayer, and gathered for fellowship following the walk.
