It’s already February and gardeners are chomping at the bit to get outside to work. Although it may still be cold, there are still things that can be done to prep for the season.

Start inside by giving your houseplants a good looking over. There are indoor pests like mealybug, scale and spider mites that may have made a home on their foliage. Control them with an insecticidal soap or houseplant insecticide. To keep your houseplants looking their best, put them in the shower once a week to wash away insect pests and to increase humidity around the plant. Most houseplants are tropical in nature and this step will make them very happy, not to mention healthy.

Coleas starters.jpg

