It’s already February and gardeners are chomping at the bit to get outside to work. Although it may still be cold, there are still things that can be done to prep for the season.
Start inside by giving your houseplants a good looking over. There are indoor pests like mealybug, scale and spider mites that may have made a home on their foliage. Control them with an insecticidal soap or houseplant insecticide. To keep your houseplants looking their best, put them in the shower once a week to wash away insect pests and to increase humidity around the plant. Most houseplants are tropical in nature and this step will make them very happy, not to mention healthy.
Make yourself a miniature indoor garden. Plant a terrarium. This is a great project to involve your children in as well. To create a miniature jungle, find a large, clear glass container that has a lid or stopper to help maintain humidity for the plants. For planting, select a large, open-mouthed container. Look for plants that will remain small and compact. Some good choices for the moist, humid environment of a terrarium include pilea, pepperomia, ivy, button fern, artillery fern, creeping fig and baby tears. Any of these will work well for a terrarium with a lid.
For an open container terrarium try cactus, succulents, hens-and-chicks, jade plant, hoya or bromeliad.
Before you add soil, spread a layer of aquarium gravel on the bottom of the container. This will help with drainage if you over water. Next, place a layer of mesh screen over the gravel to keep the soil from washing down. You can also put in decorative stones or little aquarium accents or miniatures for decoration.
February is a good time to treat those little visitors in the garden who may be finding it hard to find a meal. Feeding the birds is a good idea, it’s late in the winter and their natural food sources are shrinking. That’s why it’s important to keep your bird feeders fully stocked until spring. You can offer a variety of foods to attract a wide variety of birds. Black oil sunflower seeds will attract cardinals, blue jays, juncos and a whole host of others. Beef suet is good for woodpeckers, mockingbirds and nuthatches. Gold and purple finches will love and be attracted to Nyjer seeds. Try to provide a diverse selection of feeders — tube, platform and hopper. Different species have different feeding habits. When it’s cold, the birds will need fresh water too. Use a heater to keep water in you birdbath from freezing; add fresh water every couple of days.
Using a grow light, you can start flowers and vegetable indoors for spring planting. With these lights you can germinate geraniums, begonias, coleus, eggplant and peppers. Use a soil-less seed-starting mix for the best results and hang the grow light just a few inches above the top of the plants. You should keep the light on for 12-14 hours a day. You can also improve germination by using a heat mat underneath your plants to warm the soil.
Once the seedlings are up and growing, help them along by feeding them with diluted — 1/4 strength of what is suggested on the package — liquid fertilizer when you water. Try not to start the plants too early. Always consult the seed pack to find out how long it will take for your plants to develop into the right size for planting in the garden. Count backwards from your last expected frost date to get the potential start date.
In this area of the south, you can plant some cool weather vegetables like, spinach, peas, greens, onions, potatoes, lettuce, Swiss chard, beets, carrots and radishes in the garden. Check your soil to make sure it’s ready for planting. Squeeze a handful and if it forms a tight, muddy ball, hold off planting for the moment. For the ideal planting time, when you squeeze your soil it should gently flake away when rubbed between your fingers.
To increase your harvest, plant in wide rows instead of single file. Use a hoe to create a shallow 6-10 inch wide planting bed, toss in your seeds and cover. It’s easier to plant that way and you’ll get more produce than if you carefully line the seeds up in a careful row.
It’s a good time to plant those bulbs that will bring on summer color. Summer bulbs like crinum, agapanthus, dahlia, gloriosa, gladiolus and canna can be planted. You’ll need to put them where they can receive 6-8 hours of direct sunlight. The only other requirement is that they have well-drained soil and that they won’t stay wet and soggy after a rain. Mulch the bulbs to protect them if there is a cold snap and to keep the weeds down. You can enjoy bulb flowers earlier by purchasing them pre-sprouted at your garden center. They are easy to grow, but for some it takes a while to break dormancy.
It’s a good idea at this point to start a garden journal. Snap pictures of your seed packets and plant tags and enter the dates and what you’ve done with them. Keep records of your progress during the entire season to help with gardens to come.
