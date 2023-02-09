Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. It’s always fun for the kids, doing special projects at school and at home. If you’re looking for some cute ideas for the littles in your life, we have a few suggestions. Who knows? They might be just as much fun for the adults too!
Valentine’s Day is about showing love and kindness to each other. Supply your youngsters with pen and paper and ask them to write a note to a sibling, parent, grandparent, neighbor or friend. Tell them to include a few things that they like about that person and mail it or present it to them on Valentine’s Day. It will be a keepsake that will be treasured for years.
Have an at-home Valentine’s Day door decorating contest. Let your kids gather arts and crafts supplies from around the house, bits of ribbon, colored chalk, craft paper, even left over red Christmas wrapping paper — and have at it. You’ll be surprised at what can be achieved with glue, scissors, tape, imagination and craft scraps. Plus the fun you’ll have creating.
With the leftover supplies, have your kids cut out hearts of different sizes and shapes and turn them into a heart collage. Write special messages or draw pictures in them if you like, and put them up in the house. They can tell a story all their own.
If you and your children read bedtime stories, choose books for reading time that are Valentine-themed over the next few days. You can get books at your public library that fit the bill.
Want to marry the day and a science project? Why not make some Valen-slime. To make this Valentine ooey-gooey project, you’ll need:
1 Cup of plain or glitter Elmer’s craft glue
1 1/2 Tablespoons contact lens solution* The lens solution must contain boric acid and sodium borate…check the label
Red and white twine and cardstock
Fill two bowls with 1/2 cup water each; add 1/2 cup of the glue to one bowl and mix well. At this point, you can add your own glitter or glitter confetti, add as much as you like.
Add 1/2 teaspoon of Borax to the other bowl and mix together; slowly stir in the Borax mixture into the bowl with the glue. It will start to get goopy immediately; mix until all the liquid is dissolved and — you’ve got slime!
You can store the slime in a zip lock bag or tie it up in a cellophane bag, or put it in a jar, label it and give it as a fun Valentine’s Day gift.
Another fun Valentine’s Day idea for kids is to fill a large jar with Valentine’s candy, conversation hearts, M&Ms or chocolate hearts. Give everyone a chance to guess the number of candies. This is a good idea for a traditional or Sunday school classroom as well. The person with the closest guess wins a prize. The candies themselves can be the prize. This one is fun for both kid and adult groups.
One last fun project is to grow crystal hearts. Simple ingredients will turn out some amazing results.
Take your pipe cleaners and form them into a heart shape. *Note — you can twist two different colors together or even entwine two hearts. Be sure to check the opening of the container with your desired size and shape, it’s easy to push pipe cleaners in while they are flexible, but it may not be easy to get them back out once crystals have formed.
Tie a piece of fishing line to the heart and suspend from a popsicle stick into your jar or vase.
Next, make your Borax solution; the ratio of borax powder to boiling water is 3:1. You want to dissolve 3 Tablespoons of borax powder to each cup of boiling water. Since you need to use boiling water, adult supervision is recommended.
Pour the solution into your vase or jar, making sure the heart is fully submerged in the solution, but not touching the sides or bottom.
Set the jars in a quiet pace where they won’t be disturbed. NO TUGGING on the fishing line, STIRRING the solution or MOVING the jar. It needs to sit still for the magic to work.
After a few hours you’ll see some changes; later on that night, you’ll see more crystals growing. You want to leave the solution for at least 24 hours. When ready, gently lift the crystal hearts from the containers and let them dry on paper towels for an hour of so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.