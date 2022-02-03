Wolf Gap will host a seed and plant swap Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gardeners of all levels, from novice to expert, are invited to visit the non-profit nature and history center to learn from educational speakers and each other.
Attendees can “come empty-handed and leave with garden seeds, plans and resources. Or, bring your spare seeds, bulbs and plants to share and swap!” according to the Wolf Gap event invitation.
Participants can also bring heirloom seeds, along with their stories, to share with others.
Speaker Schedule
11:15 a.m.: Alicia Allen, “Herb Gardening”
Noon: Darby Payne of UT/TSU Extension, “Home Vegetable Gardening & Soil Testing”
12:45 p.m.: Kyle Larbarger of Native Habitat Project, “Why Plant Native”
1:30 p.m.: Nicole Lambert Bull, “Growing Daylilies”
Lunch will be available for purchase.
Wolf Gap is located at 2718 Tarpley Shop Road in Pulaski.
For more information, visit wolfgaptn.com.
