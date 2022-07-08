When you love something, you invest into it, and that can be said of the work and dedication shown to the Bodenham School property.
The dedicated members of the Bodenham Community Club have committed time, effort and money into the property where many of them attended school and retain fond memories of times past.
Through much work, fund-raising and monetary donations, the club has already built a playground for nearly $38,000, constructed a walking trail for about $14,300, a pavilion for $16,000 and historical sign and sign work for about $2,400.
But it doesn’t stop there. Now, as a result of the Bodenham Community Club being chosen as the 2021 WKSR Radio Auction recipient, the Club has begun its biggest project yet — construction of the Bodenham Community Center.
“After the pad is complete, it will be four to five weeks until Summertown Metal will start construction on the building and about two weeks to complete,” BCC Vice President Anne Arthur said, adding that “most of the delays have been having enough money, getting the plans complete to our wishes and finally finding a contractor.”
“I believe we have the best in J.J. Stanford since his father Buster is a Bodenham graduate,” she added.
Arthur said the Community Center will be 40-by-60 feet with white siding and a green roof (Bodenham School colors).
“Go Hornets!” she said.
Arthur goes on to describe the details of the community center that will have a men’s and a women’s handicap bathroom, a kitchen and a storeroom.
School trophies, pictures, cabinets and memorabilia will be displayed in the new building.
Several came together June 22 to break ground for the pad of the future center.
Sandra Wasson, 82, was among those in attendance. She began school at Bodenham when she was 6 years old, was there for all 12 years and was even a secretary in her senior year.
“This will be a great community center for Giles County for years to come,” County Executive Melissa Greene said. “I’m so grateful for the Bodenham Community Club and all the work they’ve put into this.
“That’s what makes Giles County so great,” she said, adding that the center is being built for not only the club’s use but those within the county as well.
When available, anyone can reserve the Bodenham Community Center with a deposit, and the building must be left clean after each use.
More than school spirit, the Bodenham Community Club takes great pride and honor in an area they call home.
“We are very proud of it, very excited for it,” Greene said. “It’s going to be a good thing for Giles County.”
