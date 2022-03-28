Tennessee gardeners know that long summers and mild winters can mean growing your own vegetables, fruit and flowers is relatively easy, and you don’t even really have to have a green thumb.
So why should you grow your own food?
Some of the obvious reasons for growing those herbs, vegetables and fruit are that you and your family will have greater access to fresh foods and they are more affordable than in the market. It’s also an activity the whole family can do together. Maybe one of the best reasons is that you control what goes into your food, if you want to eat organic or pesticide free.
One of the keys to the success of an at-home garden is knowing what will grow well in your area. There are some easy ways to do that.
Start small, don’t grow everything at once. It’s easy to take a look at those beautiful photos on the front of your garden center’s seed rack, but growing everything all at once is a good way to get overwhelmed and kill your whole crop, as well as burn yourself out on gardening. Try just growing a few things to see how they thrive, and then add on the next planting season.
Give yourself a little bit of a head start. Seed packets are attractive and the cheapest way to start a garden, but they can sometimes be difficult to grow. If you are a novice gardener, the best route for you might be to purchase some young plants at your local garden center or from a local farmer. If you decide to go the seed route, you will need to start your seeds indoors before moving them to an outdoor garden.
Another key to being successful is to know what grows best in your area. Tennessee gets plenty of sun and rain, so gardening in general is pretty easy. According to UT Extension, southern Middle Tennessee is considered to be a humid subtropical climate with hot, humid summers and cool, mild winters. Even so, there are some things that just won’t grow here — avocado, citrus, romaine lettuce; understanding what plants will be hardy and thrive is essential.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture divides the country into hardiness zones based on average low temperatures. New gardeners will find it easier and be more successful if they choose plants that will grow in Zone 7, which covers most of Tennessee.
Frost dates should be taken into consideration as well, the frost date is the latest date that a frost will occur. In our area it’s around April 18. If we do have a really cold snap after those dates and you have already planted outside, you should cover them for protection.
Knowing when to plant is the next thing to consider for your garden. These are, in general, some of the best times to plant spring crops in Tennessee starting with the earliest planting date and moving through the season.
In Tennessee in April, plant beets, celery, carrots, cauliflower, leeks, lettuce, onions, potatoes, radishes and Swiss chard. In April and early May, plant bell peppers, corn, cucumbers, herbs (basil, chives, mint, rosemary, thyme, sage), tomato and watermelon. In May, plant beans, eggplant, melon, okra, pumpkin and squash. In late May and early June, it is suggested that you plant your sweet potatoes.
It doesn’t matter what you grow, you need to remember that plants must be watered regularly and liberally to survive Tennessee’s scorching summers.
