Gardens are exploding with every kind of vegetable and fruit known to mankind, and that means it’s time to start planning for a way to preserve all that yummy goodness. Pressure canning is one of the most popular ways of doing this.
Once you have checked your equipment for safety and prepared your pressure canning recipe and supplies, you need to heat the jars. You can do this by adding 2-3 inches of water into the canner. Bring the water almost to a simmer — 180 degrees. Put a little water in the jars to keep them from floating. Put in the lids and the rings and let them all get steamy hot. After a few minutes, they will be ready for food.
When filling any kind of canner, remember — one jar out, one jar in. A jar lifter is the safest way to do this. Fill them one at a time, making sure they are hot. Do not fill a cooled jar.
Pack the food to the jar’s fill line and pack as tightly as you can without crushing it. Use a wide mouth canning funnel for this to keep the jar rims clean. Top the contents with hot liquid, remembering to adjust the headspace as needed.
Use a thin, flexible spatula to remove any air bubbles by sliding it between the jar and the food to release any trapped air.
Wipe the rim of the jar and threads with a clean cloth. Set the lid in place and screw the ring or band on until it is fingertip tight. Place the jar back in the canner before filling the next jar.
Once you’ve put the last jar in place, check the water level. The water in the canner should come up only a few inches and not over the top of the jars, as in water bath canning.
Next, set the pressure canner lid in place and twist it so that the handle locks in place. Do not add the regulator.
Turn the heat to high so that you get a full head of steam coming out of the vent pipe. Let it vent for 10 minutes. If you are using a weighted gauge canner, adjust the weights on the pressure regulator and set the pressure regulator on the vent pipe to plug it.
If the canner has a safety valve, it will pop from the down to the up position. This shows that the canner is pressurized. DO NOT open the canner. When the regulator begins to rock, adjust the heat so it makes a steady rattling sound.
Set the timer specified in the recipe, adjusting for altitude if necessary. For a dial-gauge canner, start timing when the gauge reads 11 pounds.
When the time’s up, turn off the heat under you canner. Do not open the lid. Wait until the safety valve drops back down or the dial returns to zero; this will ensure the canner is no longer under pressure and is safe to open. Remove the pressure regulator, unlock the handles and open away from you, so any steam that may still exist is directed away.
Allow the jars to stand, in the canner, for 10 minutes to cool slightly. Take them out of the canner, using your jar lifter, and set them on a wire rack or kitchen towel. Let them completely cool for 12-24 hours.
Test the seals by pressing on the lid, it should not pop up or down if properly sealed. If any of the food is not sealed properly, refrigerate and eat as soon as possible.
Label and date your properly sealed food and store in a cool, dry place for use within one year.
The UT Extension Canning Foods publication PB 724 is a great canning resource; find it online by searching for canning at extension.tennessee.edu/publications or pick up a hard copy at the Giles Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.