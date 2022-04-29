In its ongoing efforts to improve and beautify the town, the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, at its April meeting, discussed improvements that need to be completed.
The aldermen agreed that the wall in the public courtyard that has fallen into disrepair and is a hazard to the community must come down. A structural engineer was consulted and confirmed that the wall is free-standing and its removal would not impact adjacent buildings.
Mayor Robert White suggested a team of volunteers complete the work, but several aldermen expressed concern about the liability of the undertaking. They asked the mayor’s office to seek estimates for a licensed and bonded contractor to do the work as well as ask the town’s insurance company about the liability coverage for volunteers working for the city.
Vandalism
The city’s park was recently vandalized, so the mayor asked aldermen to approve the purchase of new security cameras. Damages included broken playground equipment, holes in the buildings, broken electrical conduit and damages to the baseball field markers. The previously installed security cameras had been destroyed in the past because they were within arms’ reach.
Chief of Police Don Laws reached out to radio station WLX to inquire if additional cameras could be installed at the park, similar to the one WLX installed at the Police Station for use as a weather camera. Kevin Wright of WLX said that the city could purchase three cameras that would record directly to a cloud service for ease of monitoring, installed high on existing poles on the property, at a cost of $1,000. The board approved the purchase.
The board also requested signage be added to the park, indicating that it is under video surveillance. Signs will also be added stating that the park closes at dark, in an effort to prevent after-hours trespassers.
Water Leaks
The board discussed hiring Levi Scoggins to help the city address water main leaks in a timely manner.
In the previous month, there were three leaks that the city was responsible for repairing, and without a contractor who could immediately repair the damage, the city lost thousands of gallons of water. The city loses 9.2 million gallons per year due to leaks, so having Scoggins contracted would save the city money.
Additional firms are available to call as well, for while Scoggins can repair leaks and install meters and taps, he does not currently have equipment to bore under roads.
Grants
The first round of facade grant applications is complete, and $10,000 was awarded to Iron Horse for improvements. The deadline for the second round of applications is April 29.
Following the public survey of residents, the application for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000 will target road repaving. The board discussed which roads are in most dire need of repair, and the associated costs for each.
Reid Hollow Road, East End and Cline streets were deemed the worst. The city received quotes from an engineer who visited the town to inspect the roadways, and he found additional concerns on Francis Hewitt Drive and the storm drain by the post office. His total estimate for work on all areas was $377,000.
The city is responsible for 19 percent of the cost, with the grant covering the rest. The aldermen mentioned not wanting to take out a loan for their portion, but were informed that this was a rare opportunity to receive a grant for road repairs, as they are not usually included in CDBGs.
In other business, the board approved:
• Use of the city park by the Still Waters Cowboy Church for its camp July 19-21.
• The first reading of an ordinance to change the speed limit to 10 miles per hour in the section of road along Lynnville’s downtown from 145 Mill St. to State Route 129. There was discussion about holding a special called meeting to approve the second reading prior to next month’s board meeting.
• A resolution to write off uncollected property taxes from 2007-12 as they can no longer be collected and it would balance the city’s books from that time. The delinquent balances are approximately $1,113.
• Holding a weekly farmers’ market from May to July at the gazebo from 6 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. There will be no charge for vendors for the first year. Interested parties may contact city hall for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.