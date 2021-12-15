Ham is almost always the centerpiece of a Christmas feast in the South.
Ask any cook, cooking a ham for the holidays is remarkably simple. Just throw it in the oven, slather it with some glaze, if you like, and wait for the magic to happen, right? Unfortunately, this approach can sometimes yield dried out, leathery meat that tastes a lot like jerky with a sticky burnt shell.
We’re going to help you to make the perfect ham for your holiday table.
A city ham is what most people know from the supermarket and is any ham brined and packed in a plastic bag, held in the refrigerated case and seen as “ready to cook.”
What most people in the south consider a ham is smoke- and salt-cured and hung to dry out in the process. Known as “country ham,” it is a different matter altogether.
We are going to focus on what is available in most grocery stores. You’ll find ham in about five different forms — boneless, bone-in, semi-boneless, whole and half. They can be sliced, unsliced or labeled spiral-cut.
Ham with the bone-in is more flavorful and, if you get one that is spiral-cut, it will save you time on carving. As a rule of thumb, you should allow about 1/2 pound of ham per serving. This amount takes into consideration weight lost during cooking as well as the weight of the bone. A half ham will do unless you are serving a larger than normal crowd.
Choosing your Ham
It is important to read the label of your ham. Hams in the grocery store are mostly wet-cured. The process involves soaking the ham in brine so that it absorbs water and weight. It stands to reason that a ham that has a lower water content or marked “ham with natural juices” will taste better. So, try to avoid a ham that is marked “ham with water added” or “ham and water products.”
A ham that is referred to as whole is the entire leg of the animal, while half hams are usually available in two distinct cuts: the shank end, the bottom part of the leg, and the sirloin end, the part of the leg that’s closest to the rump. If it’s not clearly labeled, the easy way to distinguish between the two cuts is by shape. Shank hams are more pointed in shape, they have a larger and a smaller end. A sirloin or butt end is rounded.
Roasting
There’s not much you have to do to serve a cured and cooked ham other than cutting it off the bone. As the centerpiece of the holiday table, most of us like to have it served warm and with a shiny glaze. The ideal internal temperature to roast your ham to is between 110 and 130 degrees. That will warm it thoroughly and keep it from getting
dried out.
Roasting temperature plays an important role in the end product as well. Most packaging suggests roasting at 350 degrees and by the time the center comes to temp, the outside will be parched and dry. Try roasting your ham at a lower temperature of 250 degrees; this will lessen the temperature difference between the exterior and interior for a slow, even roast.
Starting your ham ice cold is not good either. You can cut roasting time, avoiding drying out, by letting the ham come to room temperature before putting it into the oven. You can achieve this by taking the ham out to sit on the counter for 90 minutes before cooking.
Roasting in an oven bag will also prevent drying out. If they’re not available, aluminum foil will do.
Following any one of these directions compared to shoving a cold ham in the oven and roasting at 350 degrees will reduce moisture loss by 50 percent.
Glaze
Most hams come with a pre-mixed glaze with instructions to brush it on the ham while you’re cooking it. Let’s face it, the stuff in packets usually tastes pretty bad. Making your own glaze takes about 10 minutes and there are tons of recipes. So really there’s no excuse for not making your own.
If you choose to use an oven bag, you will need to cook the ham to doneness and cut open the bag. Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees, apply the glaze and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the ham from the oven and make a sauce with the left over glaze and ham drippings.
Let It Rest
A 15-minute rest allows the ham’s internal temperature to increase by 5-15 degrees and means that you have to bake it less to reach the ideal temp before serving, again keeping it from drying out. Cover the ham with foil while it rests, then remove and serve.
